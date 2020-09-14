ROS Vs LOK Dream 11 Prediction: Winless in four encounters, Lokomotiv Moscow find themselves in dire need of a win come today.

Failing to have won their last four fixtures in the Russia Premier League, Lokomotiv Moscow couldn’t have asked for a better time for the two-week break to strike. Going into the hiatus with a well-versed draw against Zenit, the side got something to hang onto as they strived to address their perils.

While the result did little to curb their winless spin, it was a performance which showed what Lokomotiv Moscow are capable of when functioning at their best. The side would have pondered over that performance across the last couple of weeks, pouring insights over that showing in a bid to draw momentum from the encounter.

Where things have dwindled for Lokomotiv Moscow, Rostov, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag of results. However with three unbeaten results, the club looks to have finally settled into its groove this season, a spin it’ll look to keep going come this Monday.

Probable Winner

This one is a dicey affair to determine. While Rostov is clearly on an uptick, the side still clearly has issues in the attack, a dilemma which has continue to bereave the club since game week 1.

However, their defence has more than made up for that plight. And the backline will guide the side today as well with us envisaging this tie culminating in a draw.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Luka and Barinov will fail to make the cut for Lokomotiv Moscow due to their current injury problems.

Rostov

Sergey Pesjakov, Alexey Kozlov, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Eugeny Chernov, Maksim Osipenko, Roman Eremenko, Ivelin Popov, Khoren Bayramyan, Mathias Normann, Baktiyor Zainutdinov, Eldor Shomurodov

Lokomotiv Moscow

Vedran Corluka, Saba Kvirkvelia, Maciej Rybus, Vladislav Ignatyev Murilo, Joao Mario, Aleksei Miranchuk, Dmitri Rybchinsky, Anton Miranchuk, Eder, Timur Suleymanov

Match Details

Russian Premier League 2020-21

Match: Rostov Vs Lokomotiv Moscow

Date And Time: 14th September, Monday- 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Rostov Arena, Rostov

Top Scorer

Rostov

Lokomotiv Moscow

Bygone Encounter

Lokomotiv Moscow Vs Zenit: 0-0

Krasnodar Vs Rostov: 1-1

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

As Zenit came hard at him, Guilherme was overworked the last time around. It looked imminent that his goal would be breached at some time across the fixture with Zenit incessantly knocking at the door.

However, despite his goal being plundered, he refused to concede. In what was one of the finest displays of the season, the Lokomotiv Moscow man kept parrying away shot after shot to make him a must pick for today.

Defenders

The goals have completely dried up for them but the defence has been more than willing to rescue the club. The only reason for Rostov’s ascendancy in the league is down to its defence, one which has let in just the sole goal in its last three fixtures along with keeping two clean sheets in the same timeframe.

It sees us opt for the club’s entire backline for the encounter. This is a defence which has let in a measly five goals past it, a side which can easily placate the visitors’ defence.

It sees us instil Aleksey Kozlov, one goal man Maksim Osipenko, Dennis and Evgeni Chernov from the side. Elsewhere, with Rostov having scored a frugal four goals, we have Maurilio Cerqueira being opted from the visiting team.

Midfielders

For a side which has scored on a measly 5 occasions, Kento Hashimoto has been responsible for two of those goals. The club’s top scorer, the Rostov man was an immediate pick for us with Mathias Normann who has the one goal slotting in alongside him.

Although Rostov is such a tough nut to crack defensively, Lokomotiv Moscow can pop up with at least the one goal today as long as Anton Miranchuk is at his best. He’s top-scoring for the club at the moment with two goals and the one assist to see him become the first part of the duo from the side.

Grzegorz Krychowiak will also be cajoled into our side by us owing to the one goal he has for the side.

Strikers

Given the tightly-contested nature of the impending outing, we have gone in with just the one pick here. It’s of Fyodor Smolov with the striker having scored on one occasion.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With a clean sheet for Rostov looking increasingly likely today, one goal man Osipenko will captain our side while Kento is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Marinato, Murilo, Osipenko, Kozlov, Chernov, Dennis, Krychowiak, Anton, Normann, Hashimoto, Smolov

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.