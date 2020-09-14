PS5 Games List: It was earlier this year in June when PlayStation games line-up was announced. Since then the arsenal of PS5 games has only further expanded. With every passing day many big gaming studios have announced their games for the upcoming PS5.

Gaming industry giants like Ubisoft, EA, Activision, Bethesda, Rockstar and many other studios have announced their titles. It’s not just the big names many indie and third party developers have also announced their games for the much awaited console.

Let’s take a look at some of the confirmed PS5 games so far –

List of confirmed PS5 titles –

Game Title Developer Release Date Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ubisoft November 17th, 2020 Battlefield 6 EA 2021 Borderlands 3 Gearbox 2020 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Activision TBA Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red 2020 Death Loop Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios TBA Destiny 2 Bungie TBA DiRT 5 Codemasters Oct-20 Doom Eternal Bethesda TBA Far Cry 6 Ubisoft Feb 18th, 2021 FIFA 21 EA TBA Fortnite Epic Games Launched Gotham Knights WB Montreal 2021 GTA 5 Rockstar Games 2021 Hitman III IO Interactive Jan-21 Immortals: Fenyx Rising Ubisoft Holiday 2020 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga TT Games 2021 Madden NFL 21 EA TBA 2020 Marvel’s Avengers Crystal Dynamics 2020 NBA 2K21 Visual Concepts Fall 2020 Project Athia Square Enix / Luminous Production 2023 Rainbow Six Quarantine Ubisoft 2020-2021 Rainbow Six Siege Ubisoft Launched Resident Evil VIII: Village Capcom 2021 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Rocksteady 2022 The Elder Scrolls Online Bethesda TBA The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Daedalic Entertainment 2021 The Sims 5 EA TBA The Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red 2020 Warframe Digital Extremes TBA Watch Dogs: Legion Ubisoft Oct 29th, 2020

PS5 exclusive Titles –

Game Title Developer Release Date Gran Turismo 7 Polyphony Digital TBA Spider-Man: Miles Morales Insomniac Games Holiday 2020 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games Launch Window Horizon 2 Forbidden West Guerrilla Games 2021

Competition is heating up in the world of consoles. Microsoft unveiled a huge number of new Xbox Series X games and exclusives in its July Xbox Games Showcase. Due to the current pandemic the release dates of many games are pushed forward. With news and rumors coming in everyday the excitement is palpable as the release dates for the consoles draws near.

Fans can expect some news on this horizon as Sony announced a PS5 showcase event for September 16.