PS5 Games List: It was earlier this year in June when PlayStation games line-up was announced. Since then the arsenal of PS5 games has only further expanded. With every passing day many big gaming studios have announced their games for the upcoming PS5.
Gaming industry giants like Ubisoft, EA, Activision, Bethesda, Rockstar and many other studios have announced their titles. It’s not just the big names many indie and third party developers have also announced their games for the much awaited console.
Let’s take a look at some of the confirmed PS5 games so far –
List of confirmed PS5 titles –
|Game Title
|Developer
|Release Date
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Ubisoft
|November 17th, 2020
|Battlefield 6
|EA
|2021
|Borderlands 3
|Gearbox
|2020
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Activision
|TBA
|Cyberpunk 2077
|CD Projekt Red
|2020
|Death Loop
|Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios
|TBA
|Destiny 2
|Bungie
|TBA
|DiRT 5
|Codemasters
|Oct-20
|Doom Eternal
|Bethesda
|TBA
|Far Cry 6
|Ubisoft
|Feb 18th, 2021
|FIFA 21
|EA
|TBA
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|Launched
|Gotham Knights
|WB Montreal
|2021
|GTA 5
|Rockstar Games
|2021
|Hitman III
|IO Interactive
|Jan-21
|Immortals: Fenyx Rising
|Ubisoft
|Holiday 2020
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|TT Games
|2021
|Madden NFL 21
|EA
|TBA 2020
|Marvel’s Avengers
|Crystal Dynamics
|2020
|NBA 2K21
|Visual Concepts
|Fall 2020
|Project Athia
|Square Enix / Luminous Production
|2023
|Rainbow Six Quarantine
|Ubisoft
|2020-2021
|Rainbow Six Siege
|Ubisoft
|Launched
|Resident Evil VIII: Village
|Capcom
|2021
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|Rocksteady
|2022
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|Bethesda
|TBA
|The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
|Daedalic Entertainment
|2021
|The Sims 5
|EA
|TBA
|The Witcher 3
|CD Projekt Red
|2020
|Warframe
|Digital Extremes
|TBA
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Ubisoft
|Oct 29th, 2020
PS5 exclusive Titles –
|Game Title
|Developer
|Release Date
|Gran Turismo 7
|Polyphony Digital
|TBA
|Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Insomniac Games
|Holiday 2020
|Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
|Insomniac Games
|Launch Window
|Horizon 2 Forbidden West
|Guerrilla Games
|2021
Competition is heating up in the world of consoles. Microsoft unveiled a huge number of new Xbox Series X games and exclusives in its July Xbox Games Showcase. Due to the current pandemic the release dates of many games are pushed forward. With news and rumors coming in everyday the excitement is palpable as the release dates for the consoles draws near.
Fans can expect some news on this horizon as Sony announced a PS5 showcase event for September 16.
PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020