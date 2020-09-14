PS5 Games List: It was earlier this year in June when PlayStation games line-up was announced.  Since then the arsenal of PS5 games has only further expanded. With every passing day many big gaming studios have announced their games for the upcoming PS5.

Gaming industry giants like Ubisoft, EA, Activision, Bethesda, Rockstar and many other studios have announced their titles. It’s not just the big names many indie and third party developers have also announced their games for the much awaited console.

Let’s take a look at some of the confirmed PS5 games so far –

List of confirmed PS5 titles –

Game Title Developer Release Date
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ubisoft November 17th, 2020
Battlefield 6 EA 2021
Borderlands 3 Gearbox 2020
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Activision TBA
Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red 2020
Death Loop Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios TBA
Destiny 2 Bungie TBA
DiRT 5 Codemasters Oct-20
Doom Eternal Bethesda TBA
Far Cry 6 Ubisoft Feb 18th, 2021
FIFA 21 EA TBA
Fortnite Epic Games Launched
Gotham Knights WB Montreal 2021
GTA 5 Rockstar Games 2021
Hitman III IO Interactive Jan-21
Immortals: Fenyx Rising Ubisoft Holiday 2020
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga TT Games 2021
Madden NFL 21 EA TBA 2020
Marvel’s Avengers Crystal Dynamics 2020
NBA 2K21 Visual Concepts Fall 2020
Project Athia Square Enix / Luminous Production 2023
Rainbow Six Quarantine Ubisoft 2020-2021
Rainbow Six Siege Ubisoft Launched
Resident Evil VIII: Village Capcom 2021
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Rocksteady 2022
The Elder Scrolls Online Bethesda TBA
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Daedalic Entertainment 2021
The Sims 5 EA TBA
The Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red 2020
Warframe Digital Extremes TBA
Watch Dogs: Legion Ubisoft Oct 29th, 2020

PS5 exclusive Titles –

Game Title Developer Release Date
Gran Turismo 7 Polyphony Digital TBA
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Insomniac Games Holiday 2020
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games Launch Window
Horizon 2 Forbidden West Guerrilla Games 2021

Competition is heating up in the world of consoles. Microsoft unveiled a huge number of new Xbox Series X games and exclusives in its July Xbox Games Showcase. Due to the current pandemic the release dates of many games are pushed forward. With news and rumors coming in everyday the excitement is palpable as the release dates for the consoles draws near.

Fans can expect some news on this horizon as Sony announced a PS5 showcase event for September 16.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here