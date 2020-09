Getty Images



The Premier League season is underway as all but four clubs have made their debut over the weekend, including newcomers Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United. The action continues on Saturday with four matchups, including the start of Manchester United’s campaign, as they host Crystal Palace. On Sunday, Chelsea and Liverpool, fresh off a win on opening weekend, will duel at Stamford Bridge.

We're in store for 38 matchdays of some of the best club football the world has to offer as every club will play each other twice, once at home and on the road. For a look at the complete fixture list, click here. Below you'll find the complete standings heading into the first matchday. The top four positions will head directly to the UEFA Champions League in 2021-22, fifth place heads to 2021-22 Europa League, and 18th, 19th and 20th places are relegated to EFL Championship.