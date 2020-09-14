A 13-year-old boy caught the biggest fish of his life, a catfish weighing an estimated 36 pounds, and became a big hit in a Facebook post by a politician in South Carolina.

Landon Anthony of Clover caught the catfish while fishing with his grandfather recently on Lake Wylie, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Anthony’s mother, Jennifer Hullett, told the Observer her son threw back the behemoth catfish, knowing a fish that size doesn’t taste as good as smaller ones.

A photo of the fish was posted on a Clover neighborhood site last week and caught the eye of Allison Love, who represents Clover and Lake Wylie on the York County Council, District 2.

Love, who appears to post many topics related to her district, posted the photo on her Facebook page and wrote, “Swimming with the…catfish. Wow! 13-year-old Landon Anthony reeled this in from the depths of Lake Wylie. 36 lbs. I will think about this every time I get in my inner tube from now on. Impressive Landon!”

Others thought so too. The post generated 217 comments and it was shared at least 1,000 times, far more than any other recent posts made by Love.

“It’s been the most popular post on my page in 3½ years,” Love told the Observer on Saturday.

As a young boy, Anthony was taught how to fish by his father, Johnny Anthony, and they also enjoyed hunting together, Hullett told the Observer. Sadly, Johnny died in a car accident in 2016. Now, Landon fishes with his grandparents and an uncle.

By the looks of things, it appears Landon was taught well.

Commenters on Facebook actually thought the catfish was bigger than the estimate.

“This one looks to be about 50 . Amazing that a 13-year-old had the strength to pull this guy in.”

“That looks waaaaaay bigger than 36 lbs.”

“Looks bigger than 36 lbs. Nice catch.”

A nice catch, indeed.

Photo courtesy of Landon Anthony and Jennifer Hullett.

