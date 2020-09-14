Getty Images



Pau Gasol and his wife Cat Gasol announced the birth of their first child, a girl named Elisabet Gianna Gasol, on Sunday. The couple made the announcement on social media, sharing adorable photos of the now family of three. Their daughter’s middle name honors Gianna Bryant, who died in January in a helicopter crash along with Gasol’s friend and former teammate Kobe Bryant, as well as seven others.

The Gasols are still close with the Bryant family — Pau even refers to Bryant’s daughters as his nieces. As such, Vanessa Bryant shared is the godmother of the newest addition to the Gasol family.

Being a girl dad is something Kobe was always very proud of, and Pau referenced that with the hashtag in his post.

“Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨‍👩‍👧 #girldad,” Pau wrote on Instagram.

Vanessa Bryant also took to social media to celebrate the birth of her goddaughter.

“My goddaughter is here!!!! Congratulations [Pau and Cat] Love you 3 so much! So touched by your request to honor my Gigi. Can’t wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol,” Vanessa wrote.

Natalia Bryant also shared photos of the Gasol family on her Instagram story with the caption, “Forever God sisters.”

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant were Lakers teammates from 2007 to 2014. The Lakers won two consecutive NBA Championships during that run in 2009 and 2010.