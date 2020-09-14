Pau Gasol spent six-and-a-half seasons as Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers teammate, with the pair winning two titles together.

He and Bryant were always close and after Bryant and Bryant’s daughter Gianna died tragically in 2020, Gasol stayed close with Bryant’s family — just recently, Gasol posted a photo of himself sailing with the late Bryant’s wife and daughters.

On Sunday, he announced the birth of his daughter Elisabet, whose middle name is Gianna, honoring the girl known to many as Gigi. Gasol called it “a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter” and added #girldad, which trended after ESPN’s Elle Duncan spoke about meeting Bryant and how proud he was to be a “girl dad.”