The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-17, in a close one on Sunday night and lots of fans were rightfully upset with the refs over an awful call in the final seconds that basically won the game for the Rams and lost it for the Cowboys.

Trailing by three points, Dak Prescott hooked up with Michael Gallup on a 47-yard pass that brought the Cowboys down the Rams’ 19 yard line with 31 seconds remaining. But the refs jumped in and called Gallup for offensive pass interference, which didn’t look like that on replays.

Take a look at the play, which would have led to at least a short field goal to force OT or maybe even a TD to win it:

Come on, refs. That’s awful.

Twitter agreed: