The $5 billion Los Angeles football palace known as SoFi Stadium celebrates its formal opening with a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Rams share SoFi Stadium with the Chargers, but get their new digs all to themselves against a team many consider a Super Bowl contender in Dallas. The Cowboys had one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2019, and daily Fantasy players will be leaning on NFL DFS stacks from the Dallas lineup like Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper in this matchup.

But Prescott and Cooper aren’t alone in the NFL DFS player pool Sunday night. Playmakers like Jared Goff, Cam Akers, Robert Woods and Ezekiel Elliott also offer the ability for NFL DFS players to win big if they choose the correct lineups. How should you set your NFL DFS strategy for Sunday night? Be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, core lineup selections and exposure ratings from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million, before you make your Cowboys vs. Rams NFL DFS picks for this single-game slate.

He’s crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Sunday Night Football NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top Cowboys vs. Rams DFS picks for Sunday night

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Rams is Prescott. The fifth-year quarterback is coming off his biggest statistical season so far after throwing for 4,907 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions in 2019. And he should be motivated to put up big numbers again with the Cowboys kicking the long-term extension can down the road a season with the franchise tag.

Prescott already had two dynamic receivers at his disposal with Cooper and Michael Gallup both topping the 1,000-yard mark last season. Now the Cowboys add first-round pick CeeDee Lamb to the mix and that should only make this offense more versatile and dynamic. Prescott threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns on just 23 pass attempts last December against the Rams and those numbers should improve with the game expected to be a closer battle than last year’s 44-21 blowout win for Dallas.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Goff at $5,700 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Although the Rams were nothing like they were during their 2018 Super Bowl run last year, Goff was still an NFL DFS force at times in 2019. The five-year veteran was third in the NFL with 4,638 passing yards and was in the top five in pass attempts and completions.

Goff has plenty of targets at his disposal Sunday night, including Woods, Tyler Higbee and Cooper Kupp. And Los Angeles’ Sunday night matchup against the Cowboys is one that could see Goff go to the air early, as the Dallas defense was in the top 10 last season in rushing yards allowed. McClure sees Goff throwing the ball early and often against the Cowboys, and likes his value in all Sunday night NFL DFS formats.

How to set Sunday Night Football DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday night because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full list of optimal tournament picks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.