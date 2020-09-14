The Denver Broncos look to extend their NFL record to eight consecutive victories in season-openers at home when they host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football to close out Week 1. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 10:20 p.m. ET. The Broncos won’t have the advantage of their historically boisterous crowd because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they will rely on their winning history and what is widely believed to be one of the most improved teams in the league.

Tennessee is a three-point favorite after opening as a two-point underdog, while the over-under for total points scored is 40.5 in the latest Titans vs. Broncos odds from William Hill.

Titans vs. Broncos spread: Titans -3

Titans vs. Broncos over/under: 40.5 points

Titans vs. Broncos money line: Titans -135, Broncos +115

TEN: Titans are 5-1 against the spread in their past six road games

DEN: Broncos are 5-2 against the spread as a home underdog

Why the Titans can cover

Many football observers believed Jadeveon Clowney’s asking price, believed to be well north of $15 million per season, was the primary reason why the three-time Pro Bowl selection lingered in free agency without getting a deal done. But the 27-year-old defensive end ultimately took less to join the Titans, $13 million with another $2 million possible through incentives, in order to find the right fit.

Clowney told the media this week that Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel is “one of the smartest coaches I’ve ever had” and recounted their success together with the Texans, where Vrabel served as the defensive coordinator. In 2017, the South Carolina product set career-highs for sacks (9.5) and tackles (59) under the guidance of Vrabel.

In 13 games for the Seahawks last year, Clowney had three sacks, four forced fumbles and returned his first career interception for a touchdown. He also delivered the first-quarter hit against Carson Wentz that knocked the Eagles’ starting quarterback out of the game.

Why the Broncos can cover

Even so, the Broncos made plenty of key acquisitions of their own and have confidence from their dominant performance against the Titans in Denver last year. Their defense held Henry to a season-low 28 yards on 15 carries while pitching a shutout. They also forced seven sacks and three interceptions. The first two picks came from Mariota, who lost his starting job following the dismal outing. Tennessee finished with just 204 yards of total offense.

The Broncos will be hurt by the loss of linebacker Von Miller, the eight-time Pro Bowler who is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. But their additions include five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, whom they obtained in an off-season trade with the Titans. Casey has vowed to have a big game against his former team in his debut for Denver.

