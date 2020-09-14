Joe Judge makes his debut as an NFL head coach on Monday Night Football when his New York Giants host the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. The 38-year-old Judge is the 19th head coach in franchise history and replaces Pat Shurmur, who led the team to a 4-12 record last year. Judge spent the last eight seasons with the New England Patriots, including last year as the special teams and receivers coach. On Monday Night Football, his Giants will try to win just their second season-opening game since 2011.

Their last season-opening win came in 2016, and kickoff is at 7:10 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a six-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 46 in the latest Giants vs. Steelers odds from William Hill.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos’ book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016.

He also has been uncanny with his picks in games involving the Giants. In fact, he is 10-3 in his last 13 NFL picks involving New York. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Giants vs. Steelers:

Giants vs. Steelers spread: Pittsburgh -6

Giants vs. Steelers over-under: 46 points

Giants vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh -250, Giants +205

PIT: RB James Conner led team in rushing yards (464) in 2019

NYG: QB Daniel Jones passed for 3,027 yards and 24 TDs last season

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh’s offense will face a Giants defense that struggled against the pass last season. New York allowed 264.1 passing yards per game last year, fifth-most in the NFL.

The Steelers return their top five pass-catchers from last season, including Diontae Johnson, who led the team in receptions (59) and receiving touchdowns (five) while playing almost all of the season without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In addition, Pittsburgh figures to get constant pressure on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The Steelers led the NFL in sacks last season, with 54, and the team’s best sack artists — T.J. Watt (14.5), Bud Dupree (11.5) and Cameron Heyward (nine) — are all back. They’ll face a New York offensive line that allowed 43 sacks in 2019, the 11th-most in the league.

Why the Giants can cover

The defense is coming off a season in which it was one of the best in the league against the run. New York allowed 3.9 rushing yards per carry in 2019, good for fourth in the NFL. On Monday, the Giants face a Pittsburgh team that averaged just 3.7 yards per rush, third worst in the league, a year ago.

After dealing with an ankle injury last season, running back Saquon Barkley is healthy to start 2020. In addition, new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has a history of featuring running backs while the head coach in Dallas.

