The Legendary 2-time Major Winning Brazilian core has been split up after the Org has decided to make changes.

In the coming weeks there will be changes to the roster as MIBR have parted ways with fer, TACO and dead.

The players have not been moved to the bench but have been released from the Org with immediate effect.

The change is due to their disastrous results when the team decided to move to Serbia for a long bootcamp after the player break.

TACO issued a statement over the release and said that the decision was taken exclusively by the Org.

Statement [PT/EN] Read: https://t.co/eYGLMXPK3R — Epitacio de Melo (@TACOCS) September 13, 2020

He is also looking forward to his future.

dead also commented over the release and said that that a time will come where he will explain everything.

The Coach of MIBR was suspended when it was revealed he had used the spectator bug during ESL One: Road to Rio match.

A partir de hoje, estou fora do mibr/immortals. Quero agradecer aos meus ex colegas de equipe e amigos pelos últimos anos, e quando chegar o momento, me pronunciarei sobre tudo. Muito obrigado a todos os fãs pelo apoio infinito. https://t.co/J9HlI6CykH — Ricardo Sinigaglia (@ricsini) September 13, 2020

He was suspended for six months by the ESIC. He was also handed 2 event ban by BTS after he used it in cs_summit 6.

This also resulted Valve reset their RMR points after exploiting the ground breaking bug.

fer issued a statement he is looking forward for his future and believes his story is not over.

Vôo pro Brasil em algumas horas. Sei que Deus tem um propósito para mim e eu estou animado pro próximo capítulo. Minha história não acabou, e eu quero mais! “Nunca saberemos o quão forte somos até que ser forte seja a única escolha.” Cheers, 👊 — Fernando Alvarenga (@fer) September 14, 2020

After winning the ZOTAC Cup Masters 2018 Grand Finals, they haven’t won a single tournament and have stayed outside the top 10 since July’19.

After the team became noncompetitive as a result kNgV- took over the IGL duties to improve their performances.

Não concordo com as mudanças do time,infelizmente desde que eu entrei aqui é troca de line o tempo inteiro. O que na minha visão não ajuda o desenvolvimento do time. Enfim, ainda não sei o que vai ser. Obrigado @ricsini @fer e @TACOCS o futuro a Deus pertence. — Vito Giuseppe (@kngvito) September 13, 2020

kNgV- stated on Twitter that he does not agree with the changes within the team.

Fallen benches himself:

Hours after the release of the players and coach Fallen issued a statement that he is going to step down from the roster.

O jogo não acabou! // It is not gameover! (PT/EN) Read: https://t.co/BCie3Tufpi — Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) September 14, 2020

In a Twitlonger post, he expressed that he going to take time off to decide what his future holds.

MIBR are to compete in the final RMR tournament in NA at the IEM New York which will start on October 6.

They will also participate at the BLAST Premier Fall Series 2020 Americas and the second edition of Flashpoint.

MIBR’s Roster:

Vito “⁠kNgV-⁠” Giuseppe

Alencar “⁠trk⁠” Rossato

Gabriel “⁠FalleN⁠” Toledo(benched)

Fernando “⁠fer⁠” Alvarenga(released)

Epitacio “⁠TACO⁠” de Melo(released)