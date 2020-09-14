The Tom Brady-era in Tampa kicked off Sunday as he led the team to a touchdown on his first drive… and then struggled a bit in a 34-23 loss to Drew Brees and the Saints in New Orleans.

Brady wasn’t the only new QB for the Bucs in attendance on Sunday. Josh Rosen, who was the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was picked up by Tampa last week and placed on their practice squad.

Rosen has had a tough go of things in his brief NFL career, as he was dropped by the Cardinals and then the Dolphins in back-to-back years.

He traveled with the team to New Orleans and the Fox broadcast showed him sitting in the stands at the Superdome:

He didn’t look too thrilled there but hey, he’s still in the league and gets to learn from Brady, so things could be much worse.

Twitter had fun with it though: