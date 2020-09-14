Jeff Hardy reveals return of ‘No More Words’ following contract renewal with WWE. The fan favourite theme will be back at some point in the future.

BT Sport has released a clip from their interview with Jeff Hardy. The reigning Intercontinental Champion indicated signing a new contract with the WWE. Interestingly, he also spoke about the return of his “No More Words” theme song.

Hardy, who has previously expressed interest in bringing back the fan favourite theme song, revealed that he had a clause put into his new WWE contract to facilitate it’s return. Just last month, Hardy’s wife, Beth, confirmed that the song would return when WWE is able to run events with fans again.

“No More Words, when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-signing,” Hardy said. “I’m like, ‘If we get in front of people again, I’d like to use No More Words again because I know y’all own it.’

“That was the deal for me re-signing. That’s gonna be the ticket when we get back in front of crowds. That’s going to boost me even more. To hear that music again…I think the Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy.”

🎶 Time has come and gone for word, A thousand threats I’ve heard before 🎶 As soon as crowds return, so does @JEFFHARDYBRAND‘s No More Words 😍 “It was a part of me re-signing, I know y’all want it…” pic.twitter.com/b9TqJoGYSl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 14, 2020

Jeff Hardy used the ‘No More Words’ theme during 2008-2009 when he was a top star in the WWE.

Hardy is currently on his 5th reign as the Intercontinental Champion. He is involved in a three way feud with Sami Zayn and AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship. With Clash of Champions around, it is likely that a triple threat match will be booked between the three at the pay-per-view.

