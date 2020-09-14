Ben Roethlisberger, six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champ, sat out Saturday’s practice. Roethlisberger was recovering from an arm injury he suffered last year.

Roethlisberger had been recovering this off-season from an elbow injury that kept him out for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Moreover, Roethlisberger underwent surgery last year to boost his recovery.

The Steelers quarterback is the focal point for the offense. Last season, the Steelers struggled to win games without him, going 8-8 and missing the play-offs.

Is Ben Roethlisberger playing tonight?

While Roethlisberger sat out Saturday’s practice, this appears to be by design. The Steelers organization felt it was in their best interests to rest their star quarterback ahead of the Monday Night match-up against the Giants. He was not given a game designation and so he should be good to go by all accounts.

Roethlisberger appears to have made a successful recovery by all accounts.

The last time Roethlisberger played was in week 2 of the 2019 season, in a loss to the Seahawks. The year prior to that, Roethlisberger stuffed the stat-sheet, passing for over 5,000 yards. The Steelers will gladly welcome him back.

Roethlisberger’s injury and road to recovery

Initially, it was hard to diagnose what Roethlisberger had hurt in his arm. Eventually, he learnt that he had torn three of his five flexor muscles in his right arm “off the bone.” Here is what Roethlisberger had to say following the injury.

“It has happened to everyday people, but from what I’ve been told, it’s never happened to a quarterback of this magnitude,”(via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review). “I believe another quarterback had maybe one or two torn off, but not three, from what I understand.”

Big Ben successfully underwent surgery a week later, setting him up for a 2020-21 comeback. Roethilisberger maintained that he would not be retiring and in August of this year he was throwing the football around during training camp.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers take on the Giants

Monday Night Football kicks off this season with the Steelers taking on the New York Giants. The Giants will be rolling out second-year quarterback Daniel Jones to lead them.

Roethlisberger is certainly set to be rusty after missing a year of football, but the Steelers still should win this game. They boast a deadlier offensive lineup with players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner compared to just Saquon Barkley for the Giants.

On defense they also employ T.J. Watt, a formidable enforcer and the leader of the Steelers defense. Regardless of who win, it’s always fun to have Monday Night Football back.

Other key injuries

For the Giants, WR Golden Tate, TE Levine Toilolo, and LB Jae Crowder are all questionable with hamstring injuries.

For the Steelers, Pro Bowl right guard David DeCastro will be out a knee injury. Offensive lineman, Stefen Wisniewski, will start in his place.

