FS1 Undisputed talk show host and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe called out the ‘dogs’ in the Clippers team following their Game 6 loss.

Shannon is a well known LeBron stan and thus, has been converted to a Lakers fan for 2 years now. In virtually the same manner as the guy across him on Undisputed (Skip Bayless), he never misses an opportunity to ridicule James’s detractors and opponents.

Sharpe’s presence on the Undisputed show makes it a nice balancing act between the duo. Skip and Shannon possess great chemistry on the show.

Shannon Sharpe ridicules ‘dogs’ on Clippers following Game 6 loss

Sharpe had a field day as the Clippers blew a 19-point lead in the 3rd quarter to lose the game by a 13-point margin. This 32 point turnaround came on the back of some exquisite offense from the Nuggets and the Clippers going stone cold from range.

Someone, anyone, former NBA players. Can you explain to me how this gr8 Clipper defensive tm keep blowing double digit leads especially with 3 All NBA Defensive tm members and a defensive minded head coach? Drop a comment below — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 13, 2020

That’s not what I’ve been told. Where are all those dogs the Clippers supposedly have https://t.co/WFGtnzLAqq — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 13, 2020

Shannon’s jubilation at the Clippers’ second half collapse is quite warranted. Many people, including experts, had the Clippers pegged as the better Los Angeles team.

This is despite the fact that the Lakers have 2 of the greatest postseason scorers of all time in AD and LeBron.

Whoever wins Game 7 between the Clippers and the Nuggets will enter the Conference Finals as heavy underdogs. The Lakers have made short work of both of their playoff opponents thus far.