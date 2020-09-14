HN Vs SHZ Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: League looks to have run its course of a downtrodden.

While the Group A still has a decent amount of way to traverse in the 2020-21 edition of the Chinese Super League, Henan Jianye look to have made an early exit. After registering their third defeat on the spin, the club has all but made bottom spot in the group its home.

With just the solitary win in 10 matches, its safe to say that Henan’s demise has been ascertained in the league. The 3-1 defeat received by the club against Guangzhou only furthered the side’s long pile of unsavoury results, one which has not seized all season long.

Elsewhere, their opponents on the day, Shenzhen too had to taste defeat against a Guangzhou based club. The 2-0 defeat sees Shenzhen themselves be embroiled in a quandary as well with the side losing ground as it chases a spot in the top 4 after registering just two wins in its last five fixtures.

Probable Winner

Shenzhen couldn’t have asked for a more ideal opposition come today. Henan offer them the perfect opportunity to climb out of the pickle they are currently engulfed in with this tie set to see the scales tilt Shenzhen’s way all across the 90 minutes.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Zhang and Ivo are both injured for Henan whilst Henrique and Xingyu will ascribe their absence to suspensions.

Henan Jianye

​Yan, Yao, Xuan, Cao, Hao, Abduwal, Rosa, Shangyuan, Chow, Jinbao, Ohandza

Shenzhen

G Wei, Shinar, Q Wei, Yiming, Zhen, Selnaes, Qiang, Chao, Yuanvi, Mary, Sousa

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Henan Vs Shenzhen Group A

Date And Time: 14th September, Monday- 3:30pm IST

Venue: Dalian Sports Center Stadium, Dalian

Top Scorer

Henan Jianye

Shenzhen

Bygone Encounter

Guangzhou Vs Henan: 3-1

Guangzhou Evergrande Vs Shenzhen: 2-0

HN Vs SHZ Dream11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

Wu Yan’s dilemma can be well understood. The Henan Jianye goal-keeper has been the only one interested from his side to put on any kind of a fight this season with the shot stopper persistently pulling off save after save for his side.

Defenders

This is a tie where a cleansheet for either side looks improbable. Both the teams have been guilty of seeing their defence go off to sleep at crucial junctures and be way too vulnerable to vicious attacks.

It sees us limit our side to just the three names in this ambit with all the picks being from Shenzhen. Its down to the magnitude of the ball they’ll thrive in, possession which will snatch any chance from Henan to muster meaningful attacking plays.

It sees Jiang Zhipeng, Song Ju-Hun and Ge Zhen make a foray into our setup.

Midfielders

With the season over for them, Henan have nothing to lose today. It could see the club finally shun the issues pushing it back all season as it looks to express itself freely and save face with a couple of well rounded showings.

And the only way the knows it can accrue anything from the impending matchup is by thrusting everything into attack. The side will look to bridge this gap with its entire focus being on attack today to see us opt for a trio from the club.

All these names will be heavily involved in the side’s attacking plays given their contributions till now. Ni Yusong has the one goal while both Boxuan Song and Tim Chow have the one assist apiece to see all three being opted by us.

The opposition meanwhile sees us opt for Ole Selnaes who has the one assist this term.

Strikers

Today’s tie will be one which John Mary will be ardently awaiting. Shenzhen’s top scorer with a behemoth 6 goals, he’s up against a side which has gone onto let in 24 goals, a side he can rip into shreds.

Joining up with him is the partnership of Harold Preciado and Gao Lin with both the players having scored on the two occasions apiece for the side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The 6 goals for him this term see Mary step out as our side’s captain while Harold is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Yan, Zhen, Zhipeng, Song, Chow, Selnaes, Boxuan, Yusong, Mary, Harold, Lin

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

