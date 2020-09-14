HAM vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Hampshire vs Kent – 14 September 2020. Kent Spitfires will take on Hampshire in the League Match of Vitality Blast T20 which will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The T20 cricket is finally back in England and nothing better than some T20 Blast cricket.

Kent Spitfires have played a decent brand of cricket in the tournament and they faced their first defeat of the season in the last game. They currently have won three of their games till now whereas Hampshire are looking really poor in the tournament and have won just one of their six games till now in the tournament. For Hampshire, this is almost a Do or Die game whereas Kent would also be looking to seal their quarter-finals places.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings T20 score at this stadium is 163 runs which suggests that this is going to be a decent batting wicket with some assistance to the pacers too.

Total T20 Games Played: 42, Bat 1st Won: 29, Bat 2nd Won: 11, N/R: 1

Match Details :

Time:- 6.30 PM, Live on Hampshire and Kent Youtube Channel

Probable XI for both sides:-

Hampshire– Tom Alsop, James Vince, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Lewis McManus, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi.

Kent Spitfires – Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Calum Haggett, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Tom Alsop, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, and James Vince.

HAM vs KET Dream11 Wicket-Keeper

Tom Alsop (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Alsop has been the best batsman of Hampshire this season and there is no competition for him in this category. He has scored 171 runs in the tournament so far.

HAM vs KET Dream11 Batsmen

James Vince (Price 10) will be our batsman from Hampshire. Vince has played a couple of games so far in the tournament but he is not looking in great touch but he is an International level player but should be picked for this game.

Zak Crawley (Price 9.5) and Bell-Drummond (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Kent. Both of them will open the innings together and are in a brilliant form with the bat. Bell is the highest run-scorer of the side and has scored 257 till now whereas Crawley has also batted well and scored 196 runs in the tournament. Both of them are really good players and should be picked for this game.

HAM vs KET Dream11 All-Rounders

James Fuller (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Hampshire. Fuller has not been bowling nowadays but Fuller has been a decent batsman for the side so far in the tournament. He played an inning of 34 runs in the last game as well.

Joe Denly (Price 9.5) and Alex Blake (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Kent. Denly was brilliant in the last game as well with both bat and the ball whereas Blake has also played some really good knocks with the bat as he has scored 96 runs in the last three innings.

HAM vs KET Dream11 Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi (Price 9) and Mason Crane (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Hampshire. Afridi picked his first wicket of the Blast in the last game and would like to pile upon his performance whereas Crane has picked 7 wickets in the tournament and has been the best bowler of the side. Both of them should be picked.

Fred Klassen (Price 9) and Imran Qayyum (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Kent. Klassen is the highest wicket-taker for Kent this season and has picked 8 wickets till now in the tournament whereas Qayyum is also in a brilliant form with his left-arm spin and has picked 5 wickets in the last three innings. Both of them are really good players and should be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Kent will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + James Vince and Fred Klaassen

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

