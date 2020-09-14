Good Decks for Clash Royale: The Knight Musketeer combo is the best pair in Clash Royale right now. So, here are two decks that make their best use this season.

Season 15 in Clash Royale is here! And with it come balance changes, new towers skins and much more. However, one thing still hasn’t changed. The Knight Musketeer Combo is still the most OP pair in the game.

Why is the knight musketeer combo so OP?

These two cards are no win conditions. Neither are they as terrorising as a Sparky or a Mini Pekka. However, for just 7 elixir, they cycle very easily. And this is where their utility comes in. If used cleverly, you can always have them by your side. Thus, they are great cards for a quick fix when you’re in a spot of bother.

Now that you know why you should use them, let’s have a look at the two best decks with them this season.

Mortar Bait – Best Knight Musketeer deck in the meta.

Deck: Mortar, Skeleton Barrel, Goblin Gang, Spear Goblins, Fire Ball, Log, Knight and Musketeer.

This deck is called Mortar bait. However, don’t let the name fool you. The deck definitely has mortar as its win con. It also has many bait options with the Skeleton barrel, goblin gang and spear goblins. However, by far the most important part of this deck is the Knight Musketeer combo. It is the backbone of the deck. No matter how big your enemy’s attack is, you can stop it by cycling these two cards properly. As far as offence goes, the bait elements help maintain pressure. Also, the mortar is both a very defensive and offensive option.

Hog Earthquake Triple Spell.

Deck: Hog, Earthquake, Snowball, Log, Bomb Tower, Knight, Musketeer and Skeletons.

With a use rate of almost 50%, this is easily one of the most used decks right now. The earthquake nerf a few seasons ago weakened this deck a lot. However, thanks to the Knight Musketeer combo and spell nerf, it is back! It is also stronger than ever. Using the hog along with the Eq and Snow Ball can get you more than 1000 damage on tower easily. Plus, the Bomb Tower is still very good for defence. Also, at 2.9 elixir, the deck is really cheap and fun to play.

Therefore, for the best deck in season 15, look no further. Use one of these two and rock away!

Best of luck! Clash on!

