If the Jacksonville Jaguars are tanking for Trevor Lawrence, someone might want to tell Gardner Minshew — who is doing everything to prove he is the team’s franchise quarterback. Making his first Week 1 start, Minshew finished 19 of 20 for 173 yards and three touchdowns (142.3 passer rating) in Jacksonville’s shocking 27-20 upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts, one of the best performances of Week 1.

Jacksonville is in sole possession of first place in the AFC South, with the Tennessee Titans yet to play Monday’s opener. Again, someone might want to mention to Minshew the Jaguars are allegedly tanking.

“I don’t care what you all talk about. We’re going to do what we do. Try to win one game a week,” Minshew said. “That’s all we can do. We’re very excited about this start.”

Minshew became first player to ever throw at least three touchdown passes and complete at least 95% of his passes on the opening weekend of the season. He became the fourth player in NFL history to throw at least three touchdown passes and complete at least 95% percent of his passes in a single game (minimum 20 pass attempts). Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Marcus Mariota are the other quarterbacks to accomplish the feat.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone wanted a better completion percentage out of Minshew heading into this season, which appeared paramount toward Minshew keeping his job past this season. Obviously, Minshew stood up to the challenge after one week.

“Gardner is … I see more of the accountant,” Marrone said. “So I see a guy that’s going to, when he’s playing and he’s out there, he’s going. And then when he’s off and he’s looking at things, like ‘Ugh, I’ve got to do this better, I’ve got to do that better.’ And that’s pretty much the way he’s been since he’s come here and I don’t see him changing. I think when you have that type of attitude, you continue to do a good job.”

Minshew is doing everything he can to prove he should be the franchise quarterback in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 7-6 in his 13 starts, with Minshew throwing 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

“I’m just super grateful,” Minshew said. “My mindset today was just to play one play at a time. I have got an offensive coordinator that is calling good plays, receivers that caught the ball, an offensive line that is giving me time, and a running game that really got us ahead of the chains. I’m just trying to do my job one play at a time, and I’m very grateful for the opportunities and the people around me.”