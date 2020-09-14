You totally missed it, didn’t you? The Denver Nuggets’ comeback to force a Game 7 in their Western semifinals playoff series?

It’s totally understandable if you did. There was NFL Week 1 to watch on Sunday and the men’s final at the U.S. Open. So that’s what we’re here for!

To review: the Nuggets — who also came back from being down 3-1 in their previous series against the Utah Jazz — were down 3-2 heading into Game 6 in the bubble after staving off elimination on Friday.

They were down 16 at the half to Kawhi Leonard and Co. and faced a 19-point deficit in the third quarter.

But Nikola Jokic didn’t stop fighting, and in a bonkers game for the forward, he ended up with 34 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and four threes.

Jamal Murray had 21 points and had a game-high plus-14. And it’s been huge to get Gary Harris (16 points, four steals) back and healthy. When the Nuggets are doing things like this, they’re really hard to stop even if you have Leonard and Paul George:

Now, they get a chance to go 6-0 in elimination games this postseason (!) and become the first team in NBA history to come back from a pair of 3-1 deficits. And on Tuesday, there won’t be NFL games to interfere with you watching.

