Ezekiel Elliott showed off his new ‘FEED ME’ stomach tattoo after TD (News)

You’re not going to find a running back in the NFL who doesn’t want the ball. But only Ezekiel Elliott has gone as far as to tattoo that message on his stomach.

The Cowboys need to feed Zeke.

During Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at the new SoFi Stadium, Elliott found the end zone on a sensational run after the catch where he juked out four Rams players simultaneously.

That scoring effort presented the perfect opportunity to show off his tattoo as his touchdown celebration. Elliott lifted up his jersey and revealed the “FEED ME” message to the NFL world.

And, of course, the tattoo included a spoon. It had to include the spoon.

But I must say, you have to appreciate the longterm potential of getting “FEED ME” permanently inscribed on your belly. Sure, right now, it applies to football. But it’ll be a great tattoo when those six-pack days are over for Zeke.