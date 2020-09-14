Description: DLN Vs SHN Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Dalian’s sensational revival sees them in with a shot of breaching the top 4 today.

From being dismissed as mere sitting ducks in the league as they failed to traverse their way past thin ice, Dalian are now considered as one of the clubs set to finish in the top 4 of Group A. Slandered, smeared and berated by their naysayers, Dalian’s remarkable resurgence in the Chinese Super League 2020-21 makes for scintillating viewing.

After failing to register a win in seven straight fixtures, it was only befitting that Dalian were considered only mere fillers in the group. The club was presently being toyed around with and moulded in whatever manner its opposition desired, a side failing to wrench out of the quandary it found itself engulfed in.

However, the last couple of weeks have changed everything for the club. Unbeaten in their last four encounters including registering their first wins in the same period, Dalian now find themselves just the three points behind today’s opponents Shanghai Shenhua.

DLN Vs SHN Dream11 Probable Winner

Where Dalian are doing everything in their power to make it to the top 4, Shenhua are losing starting to lose their grip on the 4th place they occupy presently. Without a win in their last five fixtures, the club stands on the brink of being shunned out of the top 4.

Goals have dried up for the club, a predicament which will result in the side being defeated today as well.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Shan and Boateng miss out once again for Dalian owing to their prevalent injury issues.

Kim is injured for this one, an injury which keeps him ruled out for the affair.

Dalian

Chong, Yanfieng, Yupeng, Sheng, Ting, Shuai, Jinxian, Hamsik, Xuri, Carrasco, Rondon

Shanghai Shenhua

Zeng Cheng, Feng Xiaoting, Wen Jiabao, Zhao Mingjian, Qin Sheng, Xinli Peng, Cao Yunding, Hanchao Yu, Stephan El Shaarawy, Giovanni Moreno, Baojie Zhu, Stéphane M’bia

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Dalian Professional Vs Shenhua Group A

Date And Time: 14th September, Monday- 5:30pm IST

Venue: Pro Soccer Academy Base, Dalian

Top Scorer

Dalian

Rondon: 7 Goals, 3 Assists

Shanghai Shenhua

Bygone Encounter

Dalian Vs Suning: 1-1

Shenhua Vs Luneng: 1-1

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

With the side offering nothing when it comes to attack, Shenhua have realised the only way to veer clear of embarrassment at the moment is by coming up with resilient defensive showings. And credit to Zeng Cheng, they have managed to keep two cleansheets in their last five outings including the 1-1 draw the last time around.

Defenders

While Dalian’s defence isn’t the most revered of daunting one, this could finally be the tie which gives them a much yearned for cleansheet. Shenhua have lost all kind of semblance when it comes to attack, a club which can easily be curbed from scoring today.

It sees us opt for the three names from Dalian in this slot. We begin with Tong Lei with the fullback making full use of his attacking acumen to full off three assists for the side.

Paired alongside him is the duo of Marcus Danielson and Sun Guowen, two players more than capable of furthering Shenhua’s attacking plight.

Midfielders

Marek Hamsik needed time to settle in the league but now he looks to have finally hit his stride. And he’s had a telling difference on Dalian’s gameplan once he’s functioned at his 100% with his two goals alluding towards that.

Sun Bo’s gripping style of attacking play has seen him become the second pick from the club. Shanghai Shenhua’s first pick meanwhile becomes that of Xinli Peng with him have popped up with the one assist for the club.

We are going to be making the midfield duo from the side the next selection from the club. Their tackles, blocks and recoveries made it prudent of us to indulge in Stephane Mbia and Yu Hanchao from the club.

Strikers

Salomon Rondon has been responsible for Dalian’s incredible revival. His 7 goals have spearheaded the side’s invigoration, a figure which makes the striker a must have pick from the side.

Partnering up with him is Sam Larsson who has popped up with three assists for the side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With seven goals and three assists to go with them, Rondon will captain our side while Hamsik is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Cheng, Lei, Danielson, Guowen, Hamsik, Peng, Hanchao, Bo, Mbia, Rondon, Larsson

