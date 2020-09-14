The NFL returned to our lives in full on Sunday as we all got to sit on our couches, eat lots of food, and watch football all day. Things felt a bit more normal during that time, didn’t they?

We got to see Tom Brady make his debut with the Bucs and score a TD on his first drive before losing to the Saints.

We got to see Cam Newton have a stellar debut with the Patriots in a win over the Dolphins.

And we got to see a kicker blow a game while suffering an injury, which was weird.

So let’s have some fun and hand out some awards but looking back at the good, the bad, and the hilarious from Sunday.

Best job of showing off his muscle memory: Rams DC Brandon Staley.

We’re all rightly wearing masks these days to help fight off the coronavirus. NFL coaches are doing it during games, which is great, and it’s also led to some funny moments. Take Staley, for instance. He was seen putting his play sheet up against his face while calling a play because that’s what coaches always do to make sure nobody can steal their plays. But here’s the thing – you don’t have to hide your face when you’re already wearing a mask because the mask does that for you. But I definitely get it – muscle memory and habits sometimes take over.

Saddest meme of the day: Josh Rosen sitting in the stands at the Saints-Bucs game.

Josh Rosen is a member of the Bucs’ practice squad and made the the trip with the team to New Orleans. During the game they showed him sitting in the stands and lots of NFL fans had jokes.

Worst no-call by a ref: This on in the Rams-Cowboys game.

The Ringer is right – you can’t do that. Making things worse is Goff threw an interception on the play, a play that should have been ruled a 15-yard penalty on Aldon Smith.

Best job by the GOAT of cursing after scoring a TD: Tom Brady after his TD run.

Brady dropped a really loud S-bomb after this TD as these hot mics with no crowds continue to be a wonderful thing.

Best postgame shot at a team they just beat: Saints DE Cameron Jordan.

Jordan had the line of the day after beating the Bucs.

Best touchdown run by a quarterback: This one by Kyler Murray.

Murray had a monster game in a big win over the 49ers and this touchdown run was so darn sweet. Man he is fun to watch.

The most Browns start to a season: This 3rd and 41.

The Cleveland Browns got blown out by the Ravens on Sunday and looked very much like the Browns we’ve grown used to seeing.

Best TD run by the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft: This one by Joe Burrow.

Burrow opened the scoring in his first NFL game with this nifty TD run and then almost led the Bengals to overtime before his kicker blew it for him in the final seconds.

The most depressing stat for Lions fans after another collapse: This one.

The Lions had another Lions finish as they coughed up a lead late and lost at home to Mitch Trubisky. Ouch.

The biggest flop by a NFL ref: This fella in Detroit.

Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was tossed from Sunday’s game after he kind of made contact with a ref while showing him what he was doing on the play. The ref really overrated to this.

The best shoes worn by a QB: These “Bam” shoes worn by Cam Newton.

The suit is incredible and the shoes are even better. Click on the photo to see them, it’s so worth it.