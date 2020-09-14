Brian Windhorst believes the Clippers losing Game 7 would be one of the most historic failures in NBA history.

The Los Angeles Clippers were sitting comfortably with a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets. The momentum was all in the Clippers’s favour going into Game 5 and it was assumed the Clips would pull away for the gentleman’s sweep.

However, this did not pan out as the Los Angeles Clippers hoped it would, with the Clippers choking 16 point leads in both Games 5 and 6, to allow the Denver Nuggets to push the WCSF to a Game 7.

The Los Angeles Clippers have all the pressure on them to win Game 7

With a deadly 2-way wing duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were almost everyone’s favourite to win it all in 2020.

The Los Angeles Clippers traded away almost all of their future assets to acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder, effectively placing them in win-now mode.

Now, they are facing elimination in the WCSF and when Nikola Jokic was asked about who the pressure was on, he said it was all on the Clippers.

“We don’t have pressure. I think the whole pressure is on them.” – Nikola Jokic on Game 7pic.twitter.com/WrtTrfVXNz — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) September 13, 2020

Brian Windhorst predicts a ‘fallout’

Brian Windhorst stated on the Hoop Collective podcast that if the Clippers fail to surpass the WCSF, this would be one of the most historic failures in league history.

“If the Clippers lose the series, there is going to be a lot of fallout… it would be a historic disappointment… Kawhi and Paul George have 1 year left on their contracts… that’s going to be a part of the fallout” Windhorst said in his podcast.

Is there validity to Brian Windhorst’s statement?

The Los Angeles Clippers have a 2x Finals MVP, a 2019 MVP candidate, 2 Sixth Men of the Year, a Hall-of-Fame coach and one of the deepest benches in the entirety of the NBA.

The general consensus is that the Los Angeles Clippers are set to win it all this season and if they get bounced in the second round of the Playoffs while being up 3-1 on the Nuggets, Windhorst’s statement will be validated. This will indeed be a historical failure on the Clippers’s part.