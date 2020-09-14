For years New England Patriots fans wondered what life would be like without the great Tom Brady under center anymore. Well, they got that answer on Sunday and you know what? It looked pretty darn good.

Cam Newton started the day by showing up in an incredible yellow suit with an amazing pair of shoes and he ended it with a 1-0 record while looking very much like the MVP quarterback of 2015 and very less like the banged up quarterback of 2019.

While Patriots fans couldn’t be happier about Newton’s play, the fans of the other 31 NFL teams probably aren’t that pleased because it looks like Bill Belichick’s team is still going to be a factor, even if No. 12 is now doing his thing with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Newton’s numbers from Sunday won’t blow anyone out of the water but that’s not really the point of things. The point is to win games and he did everything necessary to do just that. He threw for 155 yards, completed 15 of 19 passes with no interceptions and did more damage with his feet as he rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

I mean, he looked so good Sunday against the Dolphins.

Like many I couldn’t wait to see what Newton, Josh McDaniels, and Belichick would look like working together. I also couldn’t wait to see a Patriots offense with a quarterback who still has life left in his legs. While Newton’s rushing TDs were huge, his ability keep the defense guessing on option plays and also punishing them by scrambling for first downs was such a beautiful sight.

With no preseason games, you have to think Newton and the Patriots offense are only going to grow from week to week.

Week 1 was a huge success. Week 2 they travel to Seattle for a what will be a much tougher test.

But right now, Newton has the Patriots not skipping a beat after the GOAT went to Florida.

And his debut couldn’t have been better.

