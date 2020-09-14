Scott Galvin / USA TODAY Sports



The Cleveland Browns started the 2020 season on the wrong foot after getting blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in the opener, 38-6. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception on the very first drive of the game and it was essentially all downhill from there. One of the lone bright spots offensively was tight end David Njoku, who caught all three of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown, but even he couldn’t leave Week 1 unscathed. After playing just 17 snaps, the 24 year old left the game due to a knee injury that has now found him on injured reserve.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Njoku is specifically dealing with a sprained MCL and is expected to miss three weeks. If that’s the accurate timetable for the tight end’s recovery, it makes sense to place him on IR. Under the special rules the NFL has in place for the 2020 season, players are only required to stay on injured reserve for three weeks before being eligible to come off. With that in mind, it’s wise of the Browns to place him there as he recovers and open up some space on the active roster in the meantime.

Njoku is entering his fourth season with the Browns after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Miami. The 6-foot-4, 246 pounder was the subject of trade rumors this offseason after he informed the club of his desire to play elsewhere, but eventually changed course and bought into playing for Cleveland this season.

Luckily for the Browns, they do have solid depth at tight end boasting high-priced free-agent signee Austin Hooper along with Harrison Bryant and Stephen Carlson. In the opener, Hopper caught both of his targets for just 15 yards.