Coming off a surprising run to the AFC Championship Game, the Tennessee Titans open their 2020 campaign in prime-time, as they travel to Empower Field at Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos in the second half of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. This 10:20 p.m. ET kickoff is the final game on the Week 1 NFL schedule. Denver is dealing with significant injuries, with elite edge rusher Von Miller (ankle) out and top receiver Courtland Sutton (shoulder) listed as questionable.

Tennessee is a three-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Broncos odds from William Hill after opening as a two-point underdog, while the over-under is 41 after briefly falling as low as 40.5. Before locking in any Broncos vs. Titans picks, make sure you see the latest Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine’s proven projection model.

Broncos vs. Titans spread: Titans -3

Broncos vs. Titans over-under: 41 points

Broncos vs. Titans money line: Titans -160, Broncos +140

TEN: LB Harold Landry led the Titans with a career-high nine sacks last season

DEN: S Justin Simmons led the Broncos with four interceptions and 15 pass breakups

Why the Titans can cover

Battling the elevation in Denver is always a challenge for visiting teams, but that home-field edge is mitigated by the fact that there will be no fans permitted at this opener. That should help Tennessee’s offense operate at a high level as it looks to build on an extremely strong end to last season.

After taking over for ineffective starter Marcus Mariota early last season, quarterback Ryan Tannehill returns for the Titans and will look to build off a career-best 70.3 completion percentage.

Running back Derrick Henry bulldozed opposing defenses last season on his way to the league rushing crown with 1,540 yards. Defensively, the Titans received a major boost last week with the signing of edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. He reunites with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, his former coordinator in Houston, who helped him to a career-best 9.5 sacks in 2017.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver will feature a one-two punch at running back with Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay. Gordon rushed for 612 yards for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, while Lindsay led the Broncos with 1,011 yards on 224 carries (4.5 average) and seven touchdowns while playing in all 16 games.

Lindsay became the first player since 1967 to rush for 1,000-plus yards in his first two seasons. Plus, he rushed for a touchdown in last season’s meeting against the Titans.

In fact, it says Tannehill will pass for 200 yards and a score, while the Broncos' rushing attack will be held to under 100 yards and one TD.

