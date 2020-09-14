Description: BHA Vs CHE Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: New look Chelsea side makes for intriguing viewing after opening its transfer purse to rope a bevy of new signings.

Chelsea have been the talk of the town, not only across the Premier League but the global footballing fraternity. Its down to the unprecedented and remarkable spending spree the club has gone on prior to the onset of the 2020-21 instalment of the marquee league.

Despite the league and clubs having seen havoc being wrecked amongst them owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, its hardly deterred Roman from breaking the bank at Chelsea. Looking to make up for last season’s transfer ban, Chelsea have reigned in as many as six players as things stand with a couple of more signings looking imminent.

And the names the club has indulged in the services of make Chelsea one of the title contenders this term. With Werner, Havertz, Silva, Ziyech and Ben all set to line up for the side this time around, Chelsea’s new look side looks a menacing, lethal unit, a side capable of battering the best in the world.

BHA Vs CHE Dream11 Probable Winner

These new signings massively also increase the pressure on manager Lampard. After a job well done as he guided Chelsea to fourth position last season, the campaign ended on a disappointing note with the club falling short in the FA Cup.

That sparked the upheaval at the club, seeing Lampard equipped with worldclass names this season. He knows he’s meant to challenge for the title now, a bid Chelsea will be looking to hammer down in their opening fixture today.

Elsewhere, Brighton themselves are looking to improve on their 15th placed finish from last season. The side has brought in some pristine names in defence, players it’ll be turning to come Chelsea today.

We envision Chelsea’s attack impressing and leading the London club to its first three points of the season.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Ben, Billy and Hakim are all nursing injuries, ones which rule the trio out for Chelsea.

Brighton

Ryan, Veltman, White, Dunk, Burn, Propper, Bissouma;, Gross, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay

Chelsea

Caballero, James, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Havertz, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Brighton Vs Chelsea

Date And Time: 15th September, Tuesday- 12:45am IST

Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Brighton

Maupay: 10 Goals, 3 Assists

Chelsea

Abraham: 15 Goals, 3 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Chelsea Vs Brighton: 1-1

Goal-Keeper

Matthew Ryan from Brighton will be our goal-keeper for the day. One of the finest shot stoppers outside the top 6, the Australian has for two years running now emerged as a rock for the club in defence.

Defenders

With Ben and Silva both out for the upcoming contest, Chelsea will move in with the same backline which lead to so many problems last season. This defence was hit for over 50 goals, a calamitous number which kept pushing Chelsea back from winning matches at a length.

However, the London based side holds a clear advantage when it comes to a cleansheet today to see us opt for a trio from the side. We’ll be making the fullback pairing of Reece James and Marcos Alonso a must have pick given the attacking thrust the two players provide the side with.

CB Antonio Rudiger will complete the set of picks from the side.

Midfielders

With Hakim out injured and Pulisic set to be slowly eased into the side after his injury, Callum Hodson-Odoi could end up getting a chance today. Given the massively increased competition at the club, this chance comes across as a pristine chance for him to impress.

The escalated stakes could see him turn the screws on to make him the first pick from the side. Mason Mount had a steady first season for Chelsea with over 10 goals and assists to make him a must have selection.

The trio from Chelsea is completed by Kai Havertz. Set to get his debut for Chelsea today, the highly coveted for midfielder will be looking to show why Chelsea broke the bank for him to make him the most expensive German signing till date.

Brighton will also feature a new signing with us roping in Adam Lallana. The tail end of his time out at Liverpool kept dragging on but his ordeal was finally brought to an end with Brighton moving in for his services this term.

Given Chelsea’s leaky defence, the enterprising Leandro Trossard will also be inducted in our team to wrap up our set of picks in this ambit.

Strikers

Chelsea’s new signing, Timo Werner was always going to grace the land of our side. He scored a behemoth 36 goals for RB Leipzig last season, a figure which saw him emerge as one of the most coveted names in the arena.

Elsewhere, Brighton’s top scorer the last time around with 10 goals and 3 assists, Maupay will wrap up our set of picks for the day.

Captain And Vice-Captain

We envision Werner getting off the mark instantly for Chelsea to see him be our captain for today while Havertz is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Ryan, Rudiger, Alonso, James, Lallana, Callum, Havertz, Trossard, Mount, Maupay, Werner

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

