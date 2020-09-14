The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t had a winning season in five years, and they’re still finding new ways to disappoint.

Week 1’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers marked the beginning of the Joe Burrow era in Cincinnati with the No. 1 pick getting his career started with a sweet touchdown run in the first quarter. But all that excitement would turn into all-too-familiar disappointment for Bengals fans in the game’s final drive.

With a chance to lead a game-winning touchdown drive, Burrow got the Bengals within three yards of a go-ahead score. But after A.J. Green was called for offensive pass interference on what would have been a game-winning touchdown, the Bengals elected to send kicker Randy Bullock out there for a chip shot and force overtime.

But … this happened.

Bullock shanked his 31-yard field goal attempt, and he appeared to injure his calf mid-kick.

Sure, hurting his calf probably had a very real effect on the kick attempt, but not too many fans were feeling sorry for Bullock (some were even skeptical about the injury). It was a kick that needed to be made.

With that miss, the Bengals lost, 16-13.