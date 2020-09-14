BD vs BOD Dream11 Prediction: Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders – 14 September 2020 (Kabul)

Band-e-Amir Dragons will take on Boost Defenders in the Eliminator game of Shpageeza T20 League 2020 which will be played at the Kabul International Stadium in Kabul. The premier T20 league of Afghanistan back and some of the big stars of the Afghanistan cricket will be in action.

Dragons finished the group stages at the 3rd position and just missed the qualifier berth on the basis of Net Run Rate whereas Defenders finished at the 4th position and got this berth on the basis of Net Run Rate. The Dragon’s top-order is one of the best in the tournament and they would certainly want top bank upon them in this game as well whereas Defenders rely on their all-rounders to get them over the line. This is a knock-out game and the loser of this game will bow out of the tournament.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen and 170 should be the minimum runs a team should target.

Match Details :

Time:- 2:30 PM IST, Live on RTA Live Youtube Channel

Probable XI for both sides:-

Band-e-Amir Dragons – Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Tariq Stanikzai, Mirwais Ashraf, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Waqar Salamkhel, Hamid Hassan, Farhad Momand.

Boost Defenders – Imran Janat, Karim Janat, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Munir Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Amir Hamza, Waqarullah Ishaq, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, and Waqar Salakhel.

BD vs BOD Dream11 Wicket-Keepers

M Ahmad (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keeper. There is no competition for Munir in this category and he will be the clear-cut pick for this game as a wicket-keeper.

BD vs BOD Dream11 Batsmen

H Zazai (Price 9) and U Ghani (Price 10) will be our all-batsmen from the Dragons. Both of them are International level players and will play a really big part in this game. Ghani has been one of the batsmen of the tournament and has given brilliant starts to the Dragons in almost every game as he has scored 249 runs till now in the tournament whereas Zazai has also been looking really good lately and has scored 95 runs in the last three innings. This duo will definitely be picked.

[You can A Afghan instead of H Zazai if you want to]

I Janat (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Defenders. Janat will open the innings for his side and is in a decent form with the bat. He has scored 146 runs in five innings in the tournament. He played a major part in the last game to take Defenders through to the Eliminator and he will be vital in this game as well.

BD vs BOD Dream11 All-Rounders

S Ashraf (Price 9.5) and I Zadran (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Dragons. Ashraf is a really talented all-rounder and is in a brilliant form in the tournament so far. He has picked 10 wickets in the tournament whereas Zadran is a young talent and played a brilliant knock in the last game as well. He is mainly picked to manage credits for this game.

G Naib (Price 10) and K Janat (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Defenders. Both Naib and Janat are T20 veterans and have represented Afghanistan at the International level. Naib has picked five wickets in the tournament so far and has scored a half-century in his batting as well whereas Janat will open the innings for his side and has scored 91 runs in the last couple of innings, he has picked 5 wickets in his bowling as well. Both of them are brilliant players and will be picked for this game.

BD vs BOD Dream11 Bowlers

A Hamza (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Defenders. Hamza has picked four wickets so far in the tournament and has been the best bowler of the side in his category. He will surely be picked for this game.

W Salamkhel (Price 9) and F Momand (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Dragons. Salamkhel is in a wonderful form and has already picked 8 wickets so far in the tournament whereas Momand also picked three wickets in his last game and proved his form. This duo should be picked.

Match Prediction: Band-e-Amir Dragons are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Usman Ghani and Karim Sadiq

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Hazratullah Zazai and Gulbadin Naib

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

