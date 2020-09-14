Things got interesting in the world of CS: GO. Norwegian ESports team Apeks announced the signing of Martin “Nasty” Garvik. The newcomer signs a short term trial deal. He will try out for the team until the rest of the year.

New player in!! Welcome @Nastyiwnl!

He replaces the underperforming Kristian “⁠akez⁠” Kornbakk who has been benched. Nasty arrives from another Norway team 777 ESports after his buyout clause was met. The news was made official on Apeks social media channels.

Details about the Deal –

Apeks paid the buyout clause in Nasty’s contract with 777 ESports. He signs a temporary trialist contract for the rest of the year. Apeks further added that the deal involved a substantial fee and that it is a step to professionalize the ESports industry in Norway. The deal also signals an attempt on Apeks part to create a good cooperation between the Norwegian clubs.

Here’s what Nasty had to say –

“Signing for Apeks is a huge deal for me. To me this is a golden opportunity to show what I got and I appreciate getting this chance a lot. I’m looking forward to playing with some of the best players in Norway, and becoming the best together. Being a fulltime CS:GO player is a completely new thing to me, and I’ve got butterflies in my stomach just thinking about it. With that said, I’m leaving a great gang in 777 behind and I will miss them alot. I wish them all good luck in the future”

When can you catch Nasty in action –

Nasty replaces the benched akez on Apeks’ roster. Nasty is going to make his debut on Monday against Nordavind in the Telialigaen. Fans can catch the game on Apeks’ Twitch channel at 19:00 CEST.

A new round in @telialigaen_ is waiting for us tomorrow. We're facing @Nordavindgg – and we're excited to have @Nastyiwnl on board for his first game. Hope to see you there! ⏱ 19:00

#WeAreApeks

Nasty will continue playing from home. If he makes it the team full-time, he is expected to move to Oslo. This deal is indicative of the ambition held by Apeks and could well be ushering an era, not just in Norway but in the ESports world at large.