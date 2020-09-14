Georgia • Fr • 6’5″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

29.4% Minnesota’s front office says it is committed to exploring every possible avenue after winning this year’s No. 1 pick, so here I have them trading out of the slot with Charlotte. The Hornets are already guaranteed one of the big three between Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball, but a two-spot jump from their current position ensures they get their preferred man. Anthony Edwards gives them a young wing to build with, while trading out nets Minnesota more capital and thus more opportunity to better surround D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns and their current core.



LaMelo Ball



PG

USA • 6’6″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Golden St. PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st Golden State intends to use this draft asset aggressively in potential trade talks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported. But it’s possible the best asset may be simply staying put and selecting LaMelo Ball if he’s available at No. 2. He has elite court vision and feel for the game and is considered a consensus top-three player in this draft. If his shot develops and he’s able to add weight to his frame he has a chance to be the standout star of this class.

Memphis • Fr • 7’1″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st PPG

19.7 RPG

10.7 APG

0.3 3P%

0% Minnesota’s move back to No. 3 in this mock draft still nets them one of the big three talents of this draft in James Wiseman, seen by several scouts I’ve spoken with not just as the No. 1 big man prospect this year, but as the No. 1 overall prospect. The fit isn’t ideal alongside Karl-Anthony Towns but in terms of total value, he’s the best available prospect at this spot. Maybe Minnesota makes the odd fit work but more likely in this situation they can dangle him as another asset to acquire more.



Deni Avdija



SF

Israel • 6’9″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

2nd Chicago’s new front office led by Arturas Karnisovas has experience — and success — scouting the international scene. That should give them a leg up with Israeli standout Deni Avdija, who I expect will get serious consideration starting at No. 4 in this draft. He’s a point forward-type prospect with good positional size who can make plays off the dribble. His selfless style of play should fit where the Bulls are headed under their new regime.

Dayton • Soph • 6’9″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

1st PPG

20 RPG

7.5 APG

2.2 3P%

39% In Obi Toppin the Cavs can land a safe, high-floor prospect who is freakishly athletic and able to contribute on offense from day one. He can space the floor and knock down 3-pointers, and ultimately, his fit on this roster is key for the front office as they try and maximize the backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton they have so heavily invested in.

Iowa State • Soph • 6’5″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

3rd PPG

15.2 RPG

5.9 APG

6.5 3P%

41.9% If Tyrese Haliburton is on the board here I’d be stunned if the Hawks didn’t swoop. Exceptionally efficient college guard who can create plays on the ball as Trae Young’s backup but also has secondary playmaking ability that could complement him, too. Has a high-enough hoops IQ to be able to affect winning playing on or off the ball.



Killian Hayes



PG

France • 6’5″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

2nd Detroit is a bit of a wild card here, but under new GM Troy Weaver, a splashy play here to get French guard Killian Hayes would ingratiate him with the fans. Hayes is a 6-foot-5 lead guard with a smooth all-around offensive skill set that really pops, particularly as a shot-creator and as a passer. At just 19 years old, he’s already got a FIBA U-16 MVP under his belt and has long been considered one of the most prodigious international talents in this class.

Alabama • Soph • 6’3″ / 165 lbs Projected Team

New York PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

4th PPG

18.5 RPG

4.8 APG

5.2 3P%

36.6% I can’t imagine the Knicks not selecting a guard in the first round. So if they don’t move up to get one of Hayes or Ball, Kira Lewis Jr. could be in play here. He’s a super-speedy, downhill point guard who is still just 19 years old and has major upside as an offensive weapon. By the time we get to the draft we’ll be talking about him as a consensus lottery talent.

Southern California • Fr • 6’9″ / 245 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd This would be a major Washington win if Okongwu slips this far; I’d say this is as far as he can drop, with his highest range being No. 3 or 4. He’s a defensive menace who can defend from post to perimeter and does everything around the rim on both ends of the floor in ways that neither Mo Wagner or Thomas Bryant can.

Vanderbilt • Soph • 6’6″ / 213 lbs Projected Team

Phoenix PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

5th PPG

23 RPG

4.9 APG

0.9 3P%

52.2% One of the most lethal outside shooters in this draft, Aaron Nesmith gives Phoenix (another) sharpshooter on the wing and (another) weapon for Devin Booker. He shot 52.2% from 3-point range on 115 attempts last season before a season-ending injury and brings ideal size and a quick shooting release that should translate to NBA success.

Florida State • Fr • 6’8″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

San Antonio PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

9.2 RPG

4 APG

1 3P%

32% Patrick Williams is incredibly raw but the 6-8 forward from Florida State is one of the biggest potential booms in this range if things fall into place for him. He has great defensive instincts and a nearly 7-foot wingspan, with a chance to be a real difference-making wing. San Antonio has the track record of molding raw prospects into superstars and is in the midst of a potential franchise reset, which makes a pairing here make sense.

Florida State • Soph • 6’7″ / 194 lbs Projected Team

Sacramento PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

6th PPG

12.7 RPG

5.1 APG

1.6 3P%

41.5% There’s some real value to be had here for the Kings if they look to add depth to their wing spot, and Devin Vassell is the direction I suspect they go if he happens to fall this far. Plug-and-play forward with 3-and-D upside to be a low-usage, high-impact addition. Great spot-up shooter who can defend at a high level.

Villanova • Soph • 6’8″ / 216 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

7th PPG

16.1 RPG

4.7 APG

2.4 3P%

45.1% Saddiq Bey is exactly the type of prospect New Orleans needs to fit with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram: a 3-and-D wing who can defend multiple positions and knock down shots at a high level. He made 45.1% of his 175 3-point attempts last season and rated in the 98th percentile in spot-up opportunities, per Synergy.

Auburn • Fr • 6’6″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Boston PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

4th PPG

12.8 RPG

4.4 APG

2 3P%

28.6% Okoro’s range in this draft is somewhere between No. 4 and the middle of the lottery, so this is further than I expect him to fall. But if he does I can’t imagine Boston would pass. He’s a big-bodied wing who can defend multiple positions and has all the defensive tools in his bag to compete at a high level, the ideal addition for a Celtics team primed to win right now.

North Carolina • Fr • 6’3″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Orlando PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

5th PPG

18.5 RPG

5.7 APG

4 3P%

34.8% Orlando is invested in ensuring Markelle Fultz finds success, but its backcourt depth is a real sore spot. Getting Cole Anthony addresses depth behind Fultz and also gives them a lethal scorer who could grow with Fultz. He can make shots in a variety of ways and has enough playmaking chops on the ball to wear different hats as an offensive weapon for the Magic.

Maryland • Soph • 6’10” / 225 lbs Projected Team

Portland PROSPECT RNK

26th POSITION RNK

4th PPG

15.5 RPG

10.5 APG

0.8 3P%

36.8% Portland can add a new and interesting wrinkle to its already-great offense with the addition of Jalen Smith, the Maryland big man. Smith can step out and knock down 3-pointers at a high clip but can also pull up and score above the break like a guard. He made 37% of his 3-pointers last season at Maryland while doubling his blocks per game on defense, at 2.4, making him one of the most unique dual-threat bigs in this class.

Kentucky • Fr • 6’3″ / 198 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

3rd PPG

14 RPG

4.3 APG

3.2 3P%

29.2% Despite some serious struggles shooting the rock at Kentucky — making just 29.2% of his 113 3-point attempts — Tyrese Maxey’s a value add for Minnesota because of his elite on-ball defense. He can serve as a disrupter on the perimeter, and with D’Angelo Russell functioning as lead guard, it’d free Maxey up to slot in off the ball as a secondary creator and driver where he’s best.

TCU • Sr • 6’6″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

30th POSITION RNK

12th PPG

16.6 RPG

6.4 APG

3.9 3P%

44.2% This is higher than where you’ll see most analysts project TCU star Desmond Bane, but plain and simple: he’s a first round talent. He made 43.3% of his 575 3-point attempts in college and has a quick, smooth release that should give him a chance to thrive as a spot-up shooter — which is exactly what the Mavs need as they surround Luka Doncic with talent.



Theo Maledon



PG

France • 6’4″ / 174 lbs Projected Team

Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

6th Brooklyn’s roster is ready to compete for a title with Kevin Durant returning from injury, so this pick may be made from the Nets front office with an eye on the future. Theo Maledon can play either guard spot and has improved as a 3-point shooter the last year, but carving out a role as a lead guard in their already-deep backcourt may be tricky with Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie both holding down spots. At just 19 years old, though, Maledon landing here could give him time to sharpen his game and grow behind an All-Star.

Memphis • Fr • 6’9″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

3rd PPG

15.8 RPG

10.8 APG

1 3P%

32.5% Recent reports suggest it likely that Goran Dragic will re-up with the Heat, so if they’re plugging holes, Precious Achiuwa is an interesting fit and flier. He’s a 6-9 energizing big who should be able to play the 4 or 5 at the next level with an interesting blend of athleticism and defensive chops that would fit alongside Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt.

College of Charleston • Sr • 6’3″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

27th POSITION RNK

7th PPG

21.9 APG

3.9 RPG

5.1 3P%

36.2% The Sixers need someone who can create their own shot and run the offense, and Grant Riller — a four-year player at Charleston — can fill both those needs. He’s a ridiculously skilled creator who can pull-up and score but also gets to the rim easily and has good finishing ability. His vision isn’t advanced, but his offensive firepower and capability of making basic reads would lift Philadelphia’s thin backcourt.

Michigan State • Jr • 6’8″ / 245 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

13.7 RPG

10.3 APG

3 3P%

26% Xavier Tillman is a dominant defensive big who can capably guard 4s and 5s and can do so in the paint just as well as he can from the perimeter, despite his 6-8 frame. His selfless style of play as a rebounder, screener and defender affects winning in all the little ways that could add up to a big value for Denver.



Leandro Bolmaro



SF

Argentina • 6’7″ / 178 lbs Projected Team

Utah PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

8th The Jazz value wings who are capable playmakers and passers, and Leandro Bolmaro — a 6-7 international prospect — checks those boxes. He can create off the dribble and is electric with the ball in his hands. When he’s playing downhill he can generate offense and act as an initiator, which would lighten the load for Donovan Mitchell. Bolmaro’s still got work to do as a 3-point shooter, but his size and creation has point-forward potential Utah would undoubtedly find hard to pass on.

Arizona • Fr • 6’6″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

12 RPG

4.6 APG

2.6 3P%

36.1% A physical, tough-nosed on-ball defender, Josh Green is an instant impact-type addition who brings athleticism, energy and competitiveness to the NBA. And the Bucks — like every NBA team — can use all of those skills as they continue stacking talent around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Low-usage off-ball guard who can make 3-pointers at a respectable rate and potentially fill the role of a 3-and-D talent for Milwaukee.



Aleksej Pokusevski



C

Serbia • 7’0″ / 205 lbs Oklahoma City has a treasure trove of draft assets because of the Paul George trade, so why not take a big swing? Aleksej Pokuševski is one of this draft’s biggest boom-or-bust talents because of the way he can move, score, dribble and create at his size. If he busts it’s a late-first wasted, but if he booms he can develop into a franchise-caliber center. It’s going to take a significant investment before he can reach that level but it’s not an impossibility. “The skill, the ability and the size he provides projects to him becoming in time a potentially significant contributor down the road,” one scout told me of him recently. “He’s not ready. But my gosh, he’s a roster development type of guy that I know teams will have higher than what people think.”

Washington • Fr • 6’9″ / 250 lbs Projected Team

Boston PROSPECT RNK

33rd POSITION RNK

12th PPG

17 RPG

8.8 APG

0.8 3P%

25% Isaiah Stewart has some throwback big-man vibes but a promising shooting touch that many believe, in time, will translate to 3-point success in the NBA. But whether that comes or not, he’s a hard-nosed rebounder and defender who could give the Celtics toughness in the post and developmental depth at a position it needs to address.

Texas Tech • Fr • 6’4″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

New York PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

5th PPG

15 RPG

4 APG

2.2 3P%

42.6% The Knicks took 3-point attempts with the lowest frequency in the NBA last season and ranked fourth-worst as a team in that category. Jahmi’us Ramsey is at the very least a competent shooter who can help in that regard. He made nearly 43% of his 3-point attempts at Texas Tech and has a lightning quick release that likely translates to similar success for him at the next level.

Michigan State • Sr • 6’1″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

11th PPG

18.6 RPG

2.5 APG

5.9 3P%

43.2% This has been my mock projection for several months for obvious reasons: the Lakers need a competent guard who can handle it and who can shoot. Cassius Winston can do both. He’s one of the best outside-shooting guards in this draft and his wealth of college experience bodes well for him potentially playing early.

Washington • Fr • 6’9″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Toronto PROSPECT RNK

29th POSITION RNK

4th PPG

13 RPG

5.8 APG

2.1 3P%

33.9% A bumpy freshman season at Washington stunted his draft stock, but Jaden McDaniels remains a near-lock for first-round territory because of his 6-10 frame, ability to handle the ball, and scoring instincts. In terms of pure talent he’s a lottery pick, and Toronto is one of the best-equipped NBA franchises to turn raw talent into something more.