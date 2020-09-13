William Rondo, Lakers reserve point man Rajon’s brother, was sent off the arena by security after he exchanged words with Russell Westbrook in the 4th quarter.

The Lakers started the game by opening up a big lead right in the first quarter today. This enabled them to talk their shit the rest of the way through. LeBron, Markieff Morris and AD were some of the Lakers in their element on the trashtalking front. They didn’t let any such opportunity pass up today, making the most of the Rockets’ horrid form.

As LeBron James shot a free throw to make the score 106-82, Rondo’s brother started waving goodbye to the onlooking Russell Westbrook. The Brody took exception to this. He said the words ‘who you talkin to?’ audibly, and began jawing at William. There was an escalation from that point on. Arena security stepped in and despatched William Rondo from the premises.

Russell Westbrook gets into it with Rajon Rondo’s brother after he was waving goodbye to him. Rondo’s brother was ejected. Whoa. pic.twitter.com/e1p2oJwUKq — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 13, 2020

The Rockets are having a miserable night out there on the floor. They got blown out of their skin in the first and third quarters, essentially losing any momentum they gained in the second period. With 4:30 left in the game and the Lakers up 112-83, it was obvious who was going to progress from that point on. Both teams pulled their starters from the floor.

James Harden picked up 5 fouls by the end of the 3rd quarter. This meant that they couldn’t even play defense as they needed to down the stretch.