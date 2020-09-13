VIL Vs HUE Dream 11 Prediction: Villareal Vs Huesca. Huesca stare at a daunting task as they mark a return to La Liga today.

They return to the land of the La Liga after earning promotion from the Segunda Division to play in what is only their second ever appearance in the Spanish League. And Huesca will be well aware that they can’t afford to repeat the same contentious mistakes which saw them persistently erring in the 2018-19 instalment of La Liga.

With just 7 wins that season, the club ended up being relegated but luckily for them, its wasn’t a long absence away from the league. While the club hardly impressed in the Segunda Division by losing 14 of its 42 encounters, the results were more than enough to assure them of a spot in La Liga 2020-21.

The club finds itself right in the thick of action though with it squaring off against last year’s fifth placed Villareal. Although Villareal have seen a slew of names who guided their consummate success last term, the side will be making a foray into the day’s clash as outright favourites.

Probable Winner

Upheaval in the player’s docket wasn’t the only major change at Villareal ahead of their impending league opener today. The side saw a change in manager as well with previous Arsenal manager, Emery taking over charge of the club.

After a horrendous stay with Arsenal in the 2019-20, one which saw him being relieved of his duties midway, for Emery, this outing with Villareal is a defining moment in his career. He’s back in the league where he made his name as a manager, one where he’ll be looking to revive his diminishing career.

And handed over a string of relatively easy matches in the opening exchanges, Emery ahs just the start he would have dreamt of. Today should be a straightforward win for him and his side with Villarreal accruing three points without any jitters.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Ramiro is sidelined for the affair given his ongoing injury.

Villarreal

Asenjo, Pena, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Chukwueze, Iborra, Parejo, Kubo, Alcacer, Moreno

Huesca

Fernandez, Maffeo, Pulido, Insua, Luisinho, Rico, Mosquera, Mir, Real, Ferreiro, Okazaki

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Villareal Vs Huesca

Date And Time: 13th September, Sunday- 10:00pm IST

Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica, Villareal

Top Scorer

Villareal

Moreno: 18 Goals, 5 Assists

Huesca

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

We’ll be making Huesca’s goal-keeper, Andres Hernandez our shot stopper for the day. The goal-keeper came up with a stalwart effort last effort to safeguard his side’s backline and assert the side of promotion.

Defenders

While Villareal’s attack was massively hailed for the behemoth 69 goals it hit last season, the backline didn’t go unnoticed. Working in the backdrop, the defence was one of the sternest in the league, a side which left side’s as mere bystanders.

Their astute brand of defending sees us opt for a three man backline from the club for this one. All of the trio of Pau Torres, Raul Albiol and Alfonso Pedreza will be inducted in our setup for the forthcoming encounter.

Midfielders

Scorer of a staggering 69 goals last season, Villareal will find it tricky to dole out a spitting image of those displays. The club has lost out on a behemoth of names involved in their attacking plays for the forthcoming season.

However, with Dani Parejo still operating in midfield, the club can compensate for a loss of its players. Along him, the flair filled Samuel Chukwueze could finally come alive as he gets an extended role in his side’s playing 11 to see both be nailed down in our side.

The opposition on the other hand see us opt for the CDM pairing. With Huesca focusing entirely on defence today, the pluck of Pedro Mosquera and Mikel Rico will be needed all across the 90 minutes.

Strikers

Villareal’s top scorer with the 18 goals, Gerard Moreno makes for a must have pick for the impending fixture. Joining up with him is Paco Alcacer, two names who are set to move in tandem to manifest a match winning performance for the side.

Huesca’s top scorer last season with 12 goals, Shinji Okazaki will wrap up our set of picks for the day’s outing.

Captain And Vice-Captain

18 goals and 5 assists last term see Moreno captain our side while Parejo is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Fernandez, Pedraza, Torres, Albiol, Parejo, Rico, Mosquera, Samuel, Paco, Moreno, Shinji

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

Click Here for more Dream11 Teams Prediction

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.