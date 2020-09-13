The 2020 U.S. Open Men’s Final will take place on Saturday afternoon from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, NY. This is only the second major to take place in 2020 and this normally being New York City’s Grand Slam will also be the final major of the year.

Some of the biggest names in tennis will miss the tournament this time around including both the men’s and women’s singles champions from 2019, Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu have withdrawn. Roger Federer will also miss the tournament due to knee surgery.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know to follow the U.S. Open including the upcoming schedule.

US Open, Men’s Final

When: Sunday, September 13

Live Coverage: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

US Open 2020 schedule

Men’s Final

Sunday, Sept. 13, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

