The Green Bay Packers will meet the Minnesota Vikings in NFL opening weekend action on Sunday afternoon from US Bank Stadium. The Packers are coming off a great season, going 13-3 but falling in the NFC Championship under Matt LaFleur. Meanwhile, the Vikings are coming off a 10-6 season and look to improve upon that this year.

Can Matt LaFleur continue to be considered one of the best young coaches in the NFL or will Kirk Cousins and company have their way with the Packers?

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

When: Sunday, September 13

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Prediction: The Packers, in my opinion, are the better team here and will always take the points with a team like that. Aaron Rodgers is still one of the best in the game and always looks good in week one. Green Bay Packers +1.5.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (-1.5)

Over/Under: 44.5 (-110)

