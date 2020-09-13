The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Washington Football Team in NFL opening week action in an NFC North division matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Can Dwayne Haskins and Washington take down one of the toughest NFC teams in their own division? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to catch the NFL action today.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington

When: Sunday, September 13

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Prediction: We’re really unsure about Washington’s quarterback situation and how Dwayne will start the season. I have to go with the Eagles in this one, I think they can cover a touchdown against the Washington defense. Eagles -6.5.

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) vs. Washington

Over/Under: 42.5 (-110)

