The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday afternoon in NFL opening weekend.

The new-look Carolina Panthers will have a new QB under center with Teddy Bridgewater when they take the field, someone who Carolina thinks can take them deep in the playoffs with the surrounding cast they have this year.

The Raiders struggled on offense last year averaging only 19.4 points per game and are looking to improve that this year, with Jon Gruden making moves in the offseason and the draft they are expecting a much better season this year.

Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to catch the NFL action today.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Carolina Panthers

When: Sunday, September 13

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: via CBS All Access

Prediction: With Teddy Bridgewater under center, I think this will be a different looking team and I’m expecting a big game out of the Carolina Panthers. Take the Carolina Panthers (+3) with the points.

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Las Vegas Raiders (-3) vs. Carolina Panthers

Over/Under: 48.5 (-110)

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.