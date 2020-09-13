TOT Vs EVE Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Everton plug their midfield predicaments to emerge as a completely new look side

While Everton massively improved under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti ever since he took over the club’s reigns midway across the 2019-20 season, it was clear that the team needed overhauling. The midfield made for bleak and grim viewing, one which hardly offered anything on the pitch.

And the club not only highlighted this issue and addressed it but roped in some worldclass names prior to the onset of Premier League 2020-21. Indulging in the services of Rodriguez, Alan and Doucoure, the side looks a menacing unit with Ancelotti’s alluring attacking gameplan captaining the ship.

After a string of lacklustre and inconstant sorites in the league, Everton will finally be looking to impress this time around. They have the tools to do so as well and will be looking to utilise them to the fullest when they come across Tottenham in their season opener this Sunday.

Probable Winner

Elsewhere, Tottenham managed to snag a couple of good names in the transfer market as well. Want away Pierre joined up from Southampton with the club subsequently bulking its defence up by moving for Wolverhampton’s myriad Matt Doherty.

While the club still needs a striker to complete its set of transfers, the unit does look promising. Its looking to put behind a horrid foregone campaign, one which just about side the side scramble its way to the Europa League.

With both the sides massively improved, this one is set to be a humdinger. Its Everton’s defence which is a cause for concern, one which will allow Tottenham to emerge victorious today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Gbamin and Holgate will both sit out the fixture for Everton owing to their prevalent injuries.

Tottenham

Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Alli, Son, Kane

Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Gomes, Allan, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Tottenham Vs Everton

Date And Time: 13th September, Sunday- 6:30pm IST

Venue: Tottenham Stadium, London

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Tottenham

Kane: 18 Goals, 2 Assists

Everton

Richarlison: 13 Goals, 3 Assists

TOT Vs EVE Dream11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

With the backline the same as last season for Everton, the side will continue to be bogged down by defensive issues. They’ll encounter a barrage of shots today, a carnage which should allow Jordan Pickford to utilise his attributes between the sticks to accrue some good save points.

Defenders

Where Everton’s defence isn’t the most worldclass, Tottenham themselves have their own issues as well defensively. And with Everton looking like a menacing attacking setup, the home side look set to concede today.

However, if any side will end up with a cleansheet today, its Tottenham. It sees us make this docket all about the picks from the club with us beginning with the selection of new signing Matt Doherty.

Although he’ll play in a more traditional fullback role today, it shouldn’t affect his attacking guile too much. Counterpart Ben Davies loves involving himself in the side’s attacking plays as well to see him link up with Doherty.

Toby Alderweireld’s knowhow of the game and bevy of tackles and blocks sees him complete the ambit.

Midfielders

He went off the boil after a small period where he piled on the goals to perfectly encapsulate his career. However, Dele Alli is a goal scoring threat when he gets going to see him become the first pick for us from the side.

We are going to be opting for new entrant Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg as well owing to his ability to control play with his ball handling. Everton will elsewhere see us make both their newly signed players our picks for the forthcoming showdown.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored and assisted on the four occasions apiece last season, numbers which grew in stature given they came for Watford. James Rodriguez has lost steam but he continues to remain lethal when unleashing a shot to see him become the second pick from the side.

Strikers

Despite being ravaged by injuries last season, Harry Kane still ended up as Tottenham’s top scorer for yet another season. With 18 goals, he makes for an instant pick along with Heung-Min Son who had the 11 goals and 10 assists.

Everton will see top scorer from last season with 13 goals and 3 assists, Richarlison wrap up our Dream 11 side for today.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His 18 goals and 2 assists last term make Kane the captain while Son is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Pickford, Matt, Toby, Ben, James, Doucoure, Pierre, Alli, Kane, Son, Richarlison

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

