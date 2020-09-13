The scrapping of much anticipated Lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson is receiving reactions from everywhere. And a former top Lightweight Contender has also given his Opinion About the derailed bout.

The match-up which seemingly looked a few steps away from becoming official, and had everyone excited already, could not proceed to take the form of solid, after Negotiations with Dustin Poirier over the payout failed. The scrapping of Tony Ferguson Vs. Dustin Poirier came out as a disappointing news for the fans, as every enthusiast was following the developments vigorously.

On Saturday, September 12, Dana White put the final nail in the coffin, when he said UFC is not salvaging the fight anymore. However, he also conveyed that they are looking for a new opponent for Tony Ferguson, and the fight will take place at UFC 254. Following this statement, the contemplation regarding the next possible challenger for El Cucuy began to take raw shape. And opinions on different social media platforms were shared.

Former Top Lightweight Contender Gives His Opinion About The Derailed Bout

A former contender for the Lightweight championship, Al Iaquinta also posted his take on the matter. He took to Twitter to comment, “Tony Should Only Fight Dustin and Only Dustin.”

Tony should fight Dustin and only Dustin — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) September 13, 2020

Al Iaquinta, 33, has fought in the Lightweight division for most part of his career, and was last seen in the ring in October 2019.

