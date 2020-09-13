With Tony Ferguson Vs. Dustin Poirier officially off, the resounding question surfacing is, “who is next for Tony Ferguson.” Here’s a list of Top 5 Potential Challengers For him.

Dana White has recently confirmed that irrespective of the setback with Poirier, El Cucuy will remain a part of UFC 254, and UFC is looking for a new opponent for him. However, it will be monumental task to book someone significant against Ferguson, just a month before the scheduled event. Since, Tony is at the summit of the Lightweight division, and if he was not going to face Khabib, then Dustin Poirier appeared as the most suitable opponent.

Now, It is all obscure for the former Interim Champion. But it is a sport where escalations take place instantly, and before anybody gets hold of the situation, an official announcement emerges out of nowhere. In this case as well, something similar will most probably happen, but till then there is a window open to contemplate the potential challengers for Tony Ferguson.

Top 5 Potential Challengers For Tony Ferguson

keeping everything in consideration-The stature, the stage, record, stakes. The following five fighters (Assumption) can pose a challenge in front of Tony Ferguson.

Dan Hooker

The hangman last entered the Octagon in June, at UFC Vegas 4, where he fought Dustin Poirier, and took him to the ultimate distance. Dan Hooker is No.5 in the Lightweight division, and is motivated to make a name of himself as a top draw player. Therefore, what can be bigger than fighting the No.3 in the division, and in-process accomplishing the desired goal

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson

One of UFC’s most significant strikers, Thompson has recently challenged the soon to be returning Nick Diaz, but with Diaz not certain to report before 2021, Wonderboy on short notice can take up the Ferguson challenge, and make headlines. What a great fixture it could be.

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler currently fights in the Bellator promotion and despite not fighting in UFC, he is one of the top names of the Lightweight circuit. In the recent past he has teased a UFC entry, and Dana White is also vocally interested in his services. Him signing a contract and making his UFC debut against Tony Ferguson, looks largely unlikely but if it materializes, it will throw a remarkable spectacle.

Haven’t taken a day off since August 7th…I’ll be ready for whatever happens. See you at the top. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) September 13, 2020

Charles Oliveira

Oliveira, 30, has a 7-match undefeated streak going on, and is on his way to become the future No.1 contender. However, he is yet to face an opponent that can elevate his stature, and who could be better than El Cucuy in that context. A match against Tony Ferguson, can prove to be a make or break for him in this stage of his career.

Max Holloway

Tony Ferguson and Max Holloway are two of the most popular names in the UFC today. Both are fan favorites, and a bout between them will draw substantial attention, and can even match the scale of the main event. The two have suffered loss in their respective previous encounters, and both the fighters would be eager to go back to winning ways. So, Tony Ferguson Vs. Max Holloway, at UFC 254 can most likely take place.

It is a conjecture, but these names can possibly headline the co-main alongside Tony Ferguson. However, it is all up to matchmakers to decide. We as enthusiasts will do our job and enjoy the match-up. Meanwhile, what do you reckon, who should Tony Ferguson face next?

