Tom Brady’s long-awaited debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a a familiar start – with the GOAT looking flawless in leading a touchdown drive that ended with his 23rd career rushing touchdown.

Not bad for a 43-year-old QB who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before signing with the Bucs in the offseason.

Brady looked like his familiar self on the drive, as he completed both of the throws he made for a total of 37 yards. He also looked in total control of the offense, which has been the case throughout his legendary career.

Check out his first completion with his new team, which was a perfect pass to Chris Godwin:

Here’s his touchdown run… which ended with him swearing in delight:

Brady sneaks for the score!

📺: #TBvsNO on FOX

Love these hot mics!

Also, not too shabby of a start for Brady.