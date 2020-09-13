‘They are trying to kill us’- Romain Grosjean made a troubling comment on the radio at Mugello amidst multiple massive collisions.

A whacky start to the race at Mugello has seen an incredible number of drivers retiring. Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi, Williams’ Nicholas Latifi, McLaren’s Carlos Sainz, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and last weekend’s winner AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly have retired from the race.

The Red Flag has been brought in for successive races, after the last one at Monza. Incredibly, Haas’ Romain Grosjean currently has the fastest lap set for the race.

But the Frenchman is not pleased with the happenings of race, and let his feelings known on the Team Radio. “They are trying to kill us” is what he blurted out, sounding very serious and concerned.

“That was f****** stupid from whoever was at the front,” the Frenchman yelled over the radio. They want to kill us or what? This is the worst thing I have ever seen.”

It must be pointed out that Romain Grosjean is the Head of the Driver’s Association, where safe driving is one of the key points of discussion.

Grosjean with the fastest lap of the race so far

Grosjean, nonetheless, would be glad to have survived the race just yet, and currently in the hold of the fastest lap bonus point. Haas would be gunning for a Top 10 finish, something they managed in the inaugural race of the season, the Austrian Grand Prix.

In that race, only eleven racers finished the race, with Latifi the unfortunate one to miss out on a point.