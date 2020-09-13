FS1 analyst Skip Bayless, who picked the Clippers to win the NBA title before the start of the season, went on a tirade on Twitter about them blowing Game 6.

The Los Angeles Clippers blew their second consecutive lead of at least 16 points and third one this postseason today.

After entering the halftime break up by 16 points at 63-47, they extended it to 73-54 early in the 3rd quarter. The Nuggets responded with a spectacular 60-25 run to end the game over the last 20 minutes or so.

Skip Bayless launches tirade about the LA Clippers after their surprise loss in Game 6

Skip, who’s capricious as they come, proclaimed Kawhi as the best player on the planet after the Klaw won Finals MVP last year.

He sided with the Clippers all through the season, and in the bubble, finding various ways to elevate them while putting down LeBron and the Lakers. But this loss from a position of strength seems to have brought him back down to earth.

CLIPPERS have turned back into the lowly laughingstock clippers, the stepchildren of Staples. They led by 16 at half. They got embarrassed and blown out in 2nd half. They quit playing defense, gave up layup after layup. THEY JUST QUIT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 13, 2020

His morning show co-host and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe will definitely be over the moon tomorrow morning. There is plenty for the two of them to talk about.

With LeBron advancing to the Conference Finals in a blowout win, Shannon will probably don his GOAT James outfit to the studio again.

This is a seriously embarrassing situation for any Clippers player or fan to be in. They have what many consider to be the most well-rounded roster in basketball. But their inability to deliver in clutch this postseason has cost them heavy.