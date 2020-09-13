The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to rebound from a .500 record a year ago and challenge for the AFC North crown when they open their season on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. The Steelers were 8-8 in 2019, while the Giants were third in the NFC East at 4-12. Pittsburgh struggled on the road, going 3-5, and lost its last three games of the year. New York, meanwhile, was 2-6 on its home field and won two of its final three.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh averaged just 18.1 points per game in 2019, while New York averaged 21.3. Pittsburgh is a six-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Giants odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 46. Before locking in any Giants vs. Steelers picks, make sure you see the NFL predictions from SportsLine’s proven projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago. It also enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Steelers vs. Giants. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Giants vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Giants spread: Steelers -6

Steelers vs. Giants over-under: 46 points

Steelers vs. Giants money line: Steelers -245, Giants +205

PIT: WR James Washington set career highs in catches (44), receiving yards (735) and touchdowns (3) last year

NYG: WR Sterling Shepard led the team with 57 receptions in 2019, his fourth straight 50-plus catch season

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh has Ben Roethlisberger under center after being limited to just two games a year ago due to an elbow injury. Roethlisberger ranks eighth all-time in career passing yards (56,545) and ninth in career touchdown passes (363). Roethlisberger is looking for his third consecutive multi-touchdown passing game against the Giants and has a 90-plus passer rating in six of the last seven games against the NFC East. He has two or more touchdown passes and a 110-plus passer rating in three of his past four Monday Night Football games.

Also back healthy is running back James Conner, who missed six games last season due to injuries. Conner led the Steelers in rushing, carrying 116 times for 464 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 34 receptions for 251 yards and three scores. Conner has a rushing touchdown in three of his past four games against NFC foes.

Why the Giants can cover

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is set to take another step after a solid rookie campaign that saw him lead all rookie QBs with 24 touchdowns in 2019, which was also the most by a rookie in franchise history. He became just the third rookie in NFL history with three games of four or more touchdown passes.

In 13 games last year, Jones completed 284 of 459 passes for 3,027 yards and just 12 interceptions.

The Giants’ other main weapon is running back Saquon Barkley, who ranks third in the league with 3,469 yards from scrimmage since 2018. He is just one of three running backs since 1990 with 2,000 or more rushing yards and 1,000-plus receiving yards in his first two seasons. He has 20 career games with 100 or more yards from scrimmage, which is tied for fourth-most in a player’s first two seasons. In 13 games in 2019, Barkley carried 217 times for 1,003 yards and scored six touchdowns.

How to make Giants vs. Steelers picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says the Steelers will be limited to under two passing TDs and one rushing score, while the Giants’ offense will be held to two touchdowns, one passing and one rushing. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Steelers vs. Giants on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Steelers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.