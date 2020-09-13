SOM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Somerset vs Gloucestershire – 13 September 2020. Somerset will take on Gloucestershire in the League Match of Vitality Blast T20 which will be played at the County Cricket in Taunton. The T20 cricket is finally back in England and nothing better than some T20 Blast cricket.

Gloucestershire are playing really well in the tournament and are currently at the top of their group’s table. They are on a streak of 4 consecutive victories and they would definitely like to make it five in five whereas Somerset have just won two of their six games so far in the tournament and this is a really important game for them in search of the quarter-finals of the tournament.

This can be a good game as both teams have some really good players and everything to play for in this game.

Pitch Report –

The average 1st innings T20 score at this stadium is 175 runs which suggests that this is going to be a really good batting wicket.

Total T20 Games Played: 42, Bat 1st Won: 23, Bat 2nd Won: 19

Match Details :

Time:- 6.30 PM, Live on Sussex Sharks and Hampshire websites

Probable XI for both sides:-

Somerset – Babar Azam, Steven Davies, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory, Edward Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overtan, Ollie Sale, Max Waller.

Gloucestershire – Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Ryan Higgins, Lewis Gregory, Babar Azam, Chris Dent, Tom Smith, and Ian Cockbain.

SOM vs GLO Dream11 Wicket-Keeper

Steven Davies (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Davies has not been in a greatest of forms but he will open the innings for his side and this will give him a huge advantage over James Bracey in this game. He has scored a half-century in this tournament and will be picked for this game.

SOM vs GLO Dream11 Batsmen

Babar Azam (Price 11) and Tom Abell (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Somerset. Babar has not been in a really good form in the tournament so far but we all know what he is capable of and he has proved that in the International circuit as well whereas Abell has batted well for the side and has scored two big half-centuries in the tournament so far. Both Babar and Abell are the core of Somerset’s batting and will be picked for this game.

Ian Cockbain (Price 9.5) and Chris Dent (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Gloucestershire. Both of them have played really well for their sides and would like to continue their form in this game as well. Cockbain has scored 142 runs in the last three innings whereas Dent has scored 200 runs in his last 4 innings. Both Cockbain and Dent are performing brilliantly and will be picked for this game.

SOM vs GLO Dream11 All-Rounders

Lewis Gregory (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Somerset side. Gregory is an international level player and is the captain of the side. He has scored 30 runs and has picked 5 wickets in the 3 games he has played in the tournament so far. Lewis will certainly be picked.

Ryan Higgins (Price 9.5) and Graeme Van Buuren (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from Gloucestershire. Higgins has been absolutely brilliant this season with both bat and the ball. He has picked 10 wickets this season and is only the third player in the tournament to reach double-figures in wickets whereas he has scored 100 runs in his batting as well. Buuren, on the other hand, has picked 6 wickets in the tournament and has scored 61 runs in batting as well. Both of them are really good players and should be picked for this game.

SOM vs GLO Dream11 Bowlers

Craig Overton (Price 8.5) and Ollie Sale (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Somerset. Overton has not bowled really well in the tournament so far but he has represented England in the International format and is a really good bowler whereas Sale has picked six wickets in the tournament so far and is one of their main bowlers of the side. Both of them should be picked for this game.

Tom Smith (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from Gloucestershire. Smith is an experienced player and has picked 10 wickets till now in the tournament and is the joint 2nd highest wicket-taker with Ryan Higgins. He is in a top-notch form and will certainly be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Gloucestershire will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ryan Higgins and Babar Azam

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Lewis Gregory and Ian Cockbain

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

