Sasha Banks WWE return: WWE announce the Boss’ appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to address Bayley’s vicious assault on her.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have taken the women’s division by storm with their pairing this year. Their dominant partnership however, came to an end two weeks ago after they failed to win the Women’s tag titles back from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Also read: “Matt was not hurt, no matter what you hear” – Chris Jericho on Matt Hardy’s fall at AEW All Out

Following the attack, the WWE released an update on Banks’ injuries claiming that she had suffered a “severe bone bruise in her knee” and a “compressed nerve in her neck”. It appeared that she would be kept of WWE television for sometime. However, it seems that the WWE have already announced her return to SmackDown this week.

Sasha Banks WWE return announced?

During an NFL game on FOX earlier today, Michael Cole advertised Sasha Banks’ return to WWE SmackDown to address Bayley’s attack on her.

“It’s an all new Friday Night SmackDown from the WWE ThunderDome,” Cole said. “The Boss, Sasha Banks addresses her former best friend’s heinous attack live at 8 ET / 7CT on FOX”

WWE has seemingly announced that Sasha Banks will return on #SmackDown next week to address Bayley’s attack on her. These promos ran during the NFL coverage on FOX today.#WWE pic.twitter.com/1niA89Txqj — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) September 13, 2020

The promo did not confirm whether Banks would make an appearance at the ThunderDome or will be appearing via satellite à la Edge after BackLash .

Also read: Why Sasha Banks vs Bayley should headline Wrestlemania 37

With Bayley’s opponent for Clash of Champions already decided could the former tag team partners face each other at Hell in a Cell?

If that does happen, Banks will have wrestled all other members of the Four Horswomen inside the steel structure. Interestingly though, Banks is yet to win a match at Hell in a Cell, losing to both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Although, it appears that her appearance here will probably set up a clash in the future, maybe at TLC or even Royal Rumble?

Click here for more WWE News