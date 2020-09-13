USA Today



The Baltimore Ravens do not have any fans physically in attendance for their season-opener against the Browns. That being said, one of the Ravens’ biggest fans is making his impact felt inside M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens fans have purchased over 500 seats in section 146 in honor of Mo Gaba, a 14 year old Ravens fan who passed away this summer following a lifelong battle with cancer. Every seat purchased in “Mo’s Rows” is going towards COVID-19 relief efforts. Fans that purchased seats also received a can cutout that is part of “Mo’s Rows”.

“We are honored to be able to do this for him. Wish he could be here, of course, but we want him to know and his family to know that his energy is with us always,” Ravens advertising and branding director Deandra Duggans said, via Jennifer Franciotti of WBALTV.com.

A passionate Baltimore sports fan, Gaba announced the Ravens’ fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. This summer, shortly before his death, Gaba was inducted into the Baltimore Orioles’ Hall of Fame.

“The world has lost a beautiful spirit and a shining light,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said following Gaba’s passing. “With his infectious laugh, amazing love of life and love of Baltimore sports, Mo captured the hearts of not only our organization, but the entire state of Maryland.”