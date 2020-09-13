Shane Warne rejoins RR: The legendary Australian spinner will continue to work with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne has rejoined Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals as its team mentor and brand ambassador for the upcoming 13th season of the tournament.

Warne, who had led Royals to a title victory in the inaugural season of the IPL, had worked with the franchise in a similar capacity in IPL 2019 as well.

Warne, who is celebrating his 51st birthday today, will be working with former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald – head coach of Royals for IPL 2020. While the two players didn’t get to represent Australia in the same match, they will now be working with Australian players such as Steve Smith and Andrew Tye.

With Rajasthan not wining another title since 2018, Warne and McDonald would be keen to end their title-drought this year.

Shane Warne rejoins RR for IPL 2020

“On my dual role, it’s always a great feeling to be back with Royals – my team, my family. It’s exciting to be working across all elements of this franchise that I love. We have worked towards our vision of becoming a global team that fans around the world love and follow.

“This season I am looking forward to working as a team mentor and joining up with an excellent backroom staff in Zubin Bharucha [head of cricket] and Andrew McDonald. Hopefully, we can have a successful season and achieve big things in the coming months,” Warne said in a statement released by the franchise.

Royals COO Jake McCrum said, “He is one of the all-time greats of the game and is very special to us here at Rajasthan Royals. Shane is someone who exemplifies our vision of driving innovation and we’re delighted to have him with us supporting both the growth of our franchise globally, while also motivating our players for success on the field.”