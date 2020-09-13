Getty Images



It’s the opening NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we’re keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 1 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can’t wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 1.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

Patriots design perfect play for Cam’s first TD

Get used to not only seeing Cam Newton in a Patriots uniform but also Cam Newton carrying the football past the goalline for a score. On a perfectly designed play by Pats coordinator Josh McDaniels — a similar play we’ve seen Cam run prior in his career with the Panthers, Newton walked one into the end zone. Newton is already up to 26 yards rushing and a touchdown on four attempts.

Wentz drops a perfect ball to Reagor

We have a feeling that you’ll be hearing a lot about the Carson Wentz to Jalen Reagor connection for a long, long time. Wentz got his rookie receiver rolling early by connecting on an incredible third-and-long situation with a perfectly thrown deep ball over Reagor’s outside shoulder. Although Reagor was originally questionable to suit up for Week 1, he is rocking and rolling.

Henry Ruggs lets loose early

There was some speculation the Raiders reached by drafting Ruggs over receivers like Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, but Vegas had Ruggs as their clear-cut WR1 and they got him rolling early in Week 1. Ruggs showed off his trademark speed by getting loose in the Panthers secondary and nearly turning his first big play into a touchdown.

Nyheim Hines gets Colts on the board first

Remember when the Colts traded up in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select running back Jonathan Taylor? Well, on the Colts’ first possession of the 2020 season, the first of the Philip Rivers era, he didn’t touch the ball. Instead, running back Nyheim Hines punched in a 12-yard touchdown run. Hines finished the drive with two touches for 18 yards. Marlon Mack racked up 18 yards on three touches on the opening drive and Rivers went 3-for-3 for 34 yards. It was an impressive drive all around for the Colts.

Gusting winds for Bills-Jets

Those who are expecting the Josh Allen MVP campaign to get rolling early might want to adjust their expectations. While a storm is not certain but possible, the Week 1 Bills-Jets game is going to feature gusting winds up to 20 miles per hour. More so than anything else, wind has a history of impacting offenses on both sides of the ball — sapping the passing game — and overall scoring. Last season, the Bills and Jets combined for just 53 points total between both teams in their two games against each other.